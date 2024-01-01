This is a huge 20,000 km/h hypersonic engine

War continues between America and China over technological control

This hypersonic engine is going to change everything in the fight between America and China

China is a true expert when it comes to confronting the United States. It’s a battle to see who becomes first power There is no doubt about the efforts the Asian giant is making Innovate in every existing technological aspect, Besides, when it comes to creating the most amazing technology there is always a definite race to see who wins. China has already shocked America with AI, where it has caused the most damage, but the American country remains unbeatable in this area. Then, it was the turn of the world’s most powerful hypersonic cannon, which America itself had to refuse.

At this point, there is no doubt United States and China face each other And the Asian giant has a new victory build a hypersonic engine Capable of reaching absolutely extraordinary speeds.

China’s hypersonic engine

South China Morning Post newspaper has given a very interesting news which may be completely revolutionary, a team of researchers hypersonic weapon would have managed to develop The engine is capable of reaching 20,000 km/h, This figure means that it is capable of breaking the sound barrier and surpassing them 16 times,

Currently it has very few rivals in development aircraft engines, Although this is true some missile engines Yes, they are faster than this Chinese project. However, the purpose of this new engine will be to transport people, although at the beginning everything indicates that they will do so military fighter pilot,

Therefore, it is a very interesting bet and thanks to two phase motor As you can see below:

This new aircraft engine is capable of reaching speeds 16 times the speed of sound.

The flight which currently takes 12 hours will be reduced to just one or two hours in this case.

Furthermore, it will be more efficient, using less fuel than existing engines.

This engine is surpassed only by a hypersonic missile which reaches speeds 27 times the speed of sound.

The engine has two modes, one with a slow, continuous rotary blast that reaches Mach 7 (8,500 kilometers per hour), while the other when it exceeds these speeds oblique explosion Which allows to achieve higher speeds.

There is still a long way to go, as the trials have been conducted in a very balanced environment. However, just the idea that Mach 16 has been achieved is quite impressive These are speeds that will make travel much easier. over long distances, thus breaking down existing barriers in the geography of our planet.

A trip to our antipodes, a 14-hour journey, in just two, could be something that will change in very interesting ways the way things are done today.

Furthermore, China wants to send a powerful message to the United States: technologically they are equal and the American country has nothing to envy to its innovation and development.

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.