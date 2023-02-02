The arrival of Overwatch 2 for free on all platforms made many players join the game community, in such a way that they became hooked on the famous hero-shooter. Fortunately for all these players, Blizzard is bringing a lot of content to the game every so often when a new season begins. Currently, Overwatch 2 is about to wrap up its second season, and They have already announced some things that will arrive in the next one, such as the new Overwatch 2 map, Antarctica.

In the first season of OW2 three new characters came to the game, and in the second season Ramattra arrived. In addition, several new maps and reissues of old locations from the original game were implemented. But unlike the previous seasons, the third will feature a new location.

This is Antarctica, the new Overwatch 2 map that will arrive in the following season

This new Overwatch 2 map that will arrive in the next season of the game has been presented under the name of Antarctica, a map that is divided into different areas: an icebreaker ship, an underground mining area, and laboratories. Each area will have a checkpoint that players must hold if they hope to score a point for their team. As for the lore of this map, Antarctica has a direct connection to the hero Mei.and according to Blizzard, the icebreaker ship is actually what the Overwatch team used to try to save Mei when she and her team were stranded and cryogenically frozen.

Overwatch 2 Will Change Ultimate Abilities In Season 3 we are xbox.com

Overwatch 2 Season 3 has its release date set for February 7, and we hope to see more news about the upcoming developments throughout this week. In the meantime, enjoy the final days of the game’s second season before its finale and map rotation.