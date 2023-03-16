This is Bruna Marquezine’s look and luxury jewelry that exceeds R$ 800,000 used in an event – ​​Metro World News Brasil

With an international presence, Bruna Marquezine arrived at the Warner Bros party with a jaw-dropping composition. The famous, who is now a promise of DC Comics, appeared alongside Xolo Maridueña, her screen partner in the plot of ‘Blue Beetle’. The famous look was one of the highlights among her social media followers.

Bruna shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram, last Wednesday night (15), in which she appears in an all-black dress, in addition to using luxurious accessories to complement it. Her look was seen at Paris fashion week, an event that ended the week before.

The actress wore a pair of Tiffany Victoria earrings, which cost R$283,000, as well as a R$167,000 ring and a R$370,000 bracelet. The three items carried by the famous total R$ 820 thousand.

Below are some comments from the famous Instagram followers:

“Imagine Bruna at the premiere of ‘Besouro Azul’, she will serve so much.”

“This woman was simply born to shine.”

“Guys, for the love of it… What is this? Brazil’s natural heritage.”

“Most beautiful, perfect, talented and intelligent woman in the world.”

“Dude, no way. It is the most beautiful.”

luxury event bag

Bruna Marquezine watched the Versace show on Thursday (10th) in Los Angeles and drew sighs from the web with her look. The famous came up with an all-black composition by the Italian brand, in addition to a bag worth R$ 27,000.

The famous chose a top with a cone-shaped neckline and a miniskirt. For the footwear part, Bruna opted for a black platform boot with a high top. As a bonus, the actress carried a ‘La Medusa Fringed Handbag’ model in the brand’s leather, which costs a trifle of 3,500 euros (around R$ 27,300 million at current prices).

In addition to Bruna Marquexine, other celebrities were present such as Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, Anne Hathaway, Cher, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Demi Moore.

Other famous figures such as Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Emily Ratajkowski were present participating in the runway shows.

