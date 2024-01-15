This is exercise that burns much more calories and fat than running (and in less time).

For slim down To eliminate accumulated fat, we should eat less and better and exercise. But, for example, walking briskly for ten minutes a day is not worth it. In fact, the ideal nutrition plan is to supplement physical activity that one Continuous pace and low intensity for about 45 minutes,

In addition to the duration (which should be at least three-quarters of an hour per session), it is important to select the type of training we need to lose weight.

certain types Practice usually burn more calories Compared to others, which is essential to meet the calorie deficit, that is, to burn more than we consume and thus be able to eliminate the accumulated fat. Remember that for every 7,000 kcal you burn, you will lose more or less one kilo of weight. Today at The Objective we bring you An exercise that’s better than runningWhen it comes to losing weight.

Jumping rope is a better exercise than running to lose weight

If you do not value going to the gym, the ideal is that you look for exercises that require minimal costs in terms of materials and space. So, it’s possible that you are already on the run and bored. this can also happen You are evaluating whether running or another method is better for losing weight.

ok though Running is great for losing weight and burning calories, there’s another exercise that’s even better, because you will get the same benefits as running but in a much shorter time. is about Skipping,

Jumping rope is perfect for burning calories. freepik

In this regard, according to personal trainer and nutritionist Gaby Berko, Doing about 120 jumps per minute for an hour can burn about 1,000 calories., “Jumping rope is great for developing coordination, calf and ankle strength, core strength, posture and cardiovascular endurance,” he explains. women’s Health, “It also helps build bone density, which protects against bone loss and osteoporosis.”

The best way to start jumping rope is to do it slowly Do this in intervals of 20 to 30 seconds, And once we master it, increase the speed and tempo.

and as far as runare you Burn 560 to 800 calories per hour, As you can see, this is a lot, but still less than if you used a jump rope.

Jumping rope burns a lot of fat

A recent 12-week study stated that a Jumping rope reduced body fat and improved heart disease risk factors., Similarly, other research has found similar results regarding body fat reduction, he explains. healthline, Similarly, running has proven to be an excellent way to burn body fat.

Additionally, both forms of exercise have been shown to improve cardiovascular endurance. However, if you are short on time, Jumping rope can benefit you more than running,

As said, the ideal would be that you combine both and also add weight training sessions, because aerobic activity, that is running or jumping rope, is also good for losing weight and toning the body, but it does not burn. Is. Like the previous one.

One reason why this happens Because it speeds up metabolism due to increased muscle mass, That is, with cardio, you lose calories while exercising, but with weights you do it all day long. This will eventually make you lose weight more and faster. Therefore you should combine rope or running with strength exercises.