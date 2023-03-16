This is how Angelo Gamer is helping the LGBT community in gaming

Angelo Quiñones, or Angelo Gamer, as his more than 70,000 followers also know him, has always liked the world of video games. instagram and his more than 62 thousand followers in TikTok. The streaming sensation’s parents owned an arcade when he was a child, so he was familiar with video games from a very young age, but it wasn’t until he had access to the internet that he found out about YouTube and gamers. . There he knew immediately that he wanted to be a gamer.

Angelo had been uploading his videos to YouTube for a few years, but with the pandemic he tried TikTok. His first Minecraft video was insane. As of today, that tiktok has more than 1 million views, but his greatest contribution to the world of gamers is another.

You began to make yourself known thanks to your participation in the annual Minecraft Challenge series, what was it like to be there?

I was a Minecraft content creator until I started branching out. I introduced myself as such in the first DeDsafío. I was living with streamers like El Mariana and Juan Garnizo, with all the greats, I was very nervous, but it was an incredible experience, I felt that I was achieving it.

How did you jump from being a Minecraft content creator to a streamer?

It got to a point where I found out I didn’t want to be a Minecraft content creator, so I made the proposal to my boyfriend, mauragamer, that we were streamers. I saw that on Twitch there is no space for LGBT couples, there is no recognition as it deserves from the streamer community and we wanted to do it.

How is the gaming community with respect to LGBT couples?

For many it is a taboo, it is not explained that there are gays and lesbians who like video games. This is a conflict that is being fought in this community, so I said to myself “we have to help by creating content as a couple”, so far it’s going quite well and we’re creating a beautiful community that supports us in everything.

You are 20 years old, do you see yourself doing this for much longer?

I would like to follow the example of many content creators, such as Yuya or Luisito Comunica, they all have their golden age so it is always good to save and invest in other things. I would like to have businesses and investments, something that will leave royalties in the long term. It’s always good to follow the example of creators who went beyond social media.

