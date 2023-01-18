This is how Groudon and Kyogre’s Primal Regression works in Pokémon GO: all the details

Niantic has shared the first details regarding the new game mechanics of the Primal Regression of Groudon Y kyogre in Pokémon GO. In this news we tell you everything you need to know about Primal Groudon Y Primal Kyogre:

Primal regression of Groudon and Kyogre in Pokémon GO: how it is activated and all the details

According to the information shared by Niantic on the official website of Pokémon GO, Groudon and Kyogre’s Primal Regression works exactly the same as Mega Evolutions. That is to say, Before we can activate this mode of each Pokémon, we must collect enough Primal Energy completing Research Tasks, participating in events, or defeating these Pokémon in Primal Raids.

Enlarge Official art of Primal Groudon and Kyogre in Pokémon GO

As with Mega Evolutions, Groudon and Kyogre will remain in the Primal Regression state for a total of eight continuous hours each time we transform them. Also, with each Primal Regression performed, the total Primal Energy required for a new Primal Regression will be reduced and various bonuses will also be applied. Same as with Mega Evolutions, wow. And as such, the Mega category of the PokéDex will be updated to include the Primal versions of Groudon and Kyogre.

Enlarge Primal Groudon and Kyogre Bonuses in Pokémon GO

Groudon Primal Regression Bonus

With a Primal Groudon on our team, Fire, Grass, and Ground-Type attacks do more damage in Raids .

With a Companion Primal Groudon, we will get more XP when catching Fire, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon.

Kyogre Primal Regression Bonus

With a Primal Kyogre on our team, Water, Bug, and Electric-type attacks do more damage in Raids .

With a Companion Primal Groudon, we will get more XP when catching Water-, Bug-, and Electric-type Pokémon.

How to get Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon GO

The first time that Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be available in Pokémon GO will be in the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenncelebrated on Las Vegas (United States) the February 18 and 19, 2023.

Enlarge Featured Attacks from Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas in Pokémon GO

It’s about a paid face-to-face event in which, among other things, Primal Raids will be held with Groudon and Kyogre as protagonists. Those who assist and defeat them, in addition to having a chance to get a Shiny/Shiny, will also capture them with Charged Attacks Primal Pulse (Kyogre) and edge of the abyss (Groudon).

Source: Pokemon GO