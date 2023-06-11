This is how influencers shoot the perfect photo for Instagram





Do you sometimes spend hours scrolling through Instagram to figure out how influencers manage to shoot those perfect photos? Same, When we try to shoot a perfect photo, it usually doesn’t work out quite right, but that’s a thing of the past from now on! We found out which hacks influencers use to shoot those perfect photos.

We show you how it works!

Instagram Photos

While TikTok is now fully taking over the world, we haven’t taken our eyes off Instagram. As far as we’re concerned, this social media platform is still the best place to be And many people agree with us when it comes to pictures. For example, celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner can still be seen on the platform on a daily basis.

But not only celebrities still enjoy Instagram. Our Instagram feed is filled with influencers sharing the most beautiful photos every day and let’s be honest: We want that too! But now we’ve found out how to do it via a TikTok video, as none other than influencer Bela Procida shares her secret hack for getting the perfect shot.

Now you might think: “I have to work very hard for a perfect photo”, but you are wrong. Bella says in her Tiktok video that the secret behind shooting the perfect photo is not difficult at all. Quite the contrary: You’ll be surprised at how easily you’ll soon be able to shoot perfect Instagram photos.

In her video, Bela explains that for the perfect photo, you should not shoot photo by photo, but shoot all the photos one after the other by dragging the photo button to the left. This ensures that your iPhone doesn’t automatically adjust photos in terms of color, which ultimately makes them more beautiful.

@bellaprocida for my girls 🫶🏼 ♬ Kawaii Aesthetic – Lois