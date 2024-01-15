This is how Juanfer Quintero came out of La Bombonera

The Colombian midfielder didn’t like a question asked after Racing’s defeat.

However, Juanfar did not leave the Boca Juniors stadium happy.After being asked a question in a mixed field where the Colombian journalist disagreed with what was being asked of him.

A journalist asked the Colombian which details led to the match being lost by Racing. If they didn’t have time to play to equalize the scoreTo which the player replied: “What time”“What time (…) Time is the same, time does not stop, it keeps going. I don’t know what that question is about. I’ve been telling you from the beginning that those are the details, These parties have been defined this way. “It has nothing to do with timing,” Quintero said.

The truth is that the team of Gustavo Costas (former coach of Santa Fe) suffered its fourth defeat in the championship at the La Bombonera stadium, Thus, 14 units were left in the eighth box of Group B. Beyond the fact that Racing still has mathematical chances to qualify for the final stage, As four days are left and Academy is 2 points away from the final qualifying position.

Now it remains to be seen how Juan Fernando Quintero will continue to perform. Who could be one of the new members in Nestor Lorenzo’s list Antioqueño recorded good numbers in the championship, adding 2 goals and 2 assists so far this season, for friendlies against Spain and Romania in the month of March.

(tagstotranslate)journalist

Source link