This is how much Queen’s music rights are worth

Music rights are a lucrative investment.

The music rights to Queen are currently owned by Disney Music Group. But, he got an offer he couldn’t say ‘no’ to. Universal Music Group would pay $1 billion for the rights. The news comes from CNN and has not been confirmed by either party as they are still working out the details of the deal.

In recent years, buying music rights has become very attractive to investors. After all, a lot of income can be generated from songs as they are now also widely available on social media and on streaming services.

However, $1 billion would be an absolute record. who held the previous record Bruce Springsteen, In 2021, the American singer sold the publishing rights, intellectual property over the lyrics and melodies used, and the master rights over all his recorded music. Several companies were in the running for the rights, but Sony put in the highest bid. In total, Springsteen would have received approximately €440 million from the music company. it was number two Taylor Swift Who sold himself for 253 million euros. Bob Dylan Stood at three. Bob Dylan sold the copyrights to his entire catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group in 2020. It included over six hundred songs and was the biggest acquisition of music rights in 2020 so far. How much the music company paid for it was not disclosed, but The New York Times estimated it at €247 million. The takeover of the copyright means, among other things, that from 2020 until 70 years after Dylan’s death, the publisher will receive money every time one of his hundreds of songs is published anywhere. right to work David Bowie Over the counter for 220 million euros. five o’clock the red Hot Chili Peppers With 130 million euros.

Photo: Screenshot YouTube/Bohemian Rhapsody