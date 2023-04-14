This is how Roblox and Fortnite are changing the online gaming ecosystem

The video game sector is experiencing a revolution and Roblox and Fortnite they play a main role. This is the story of how normal video games have become a giant to be afraid of.

Roblox and Fortnite they have followed very different trajectories until converging on a common point: the creation of video games by users.

Roblox It was born in 2003 and it would be three years later when it established itself as a massively multiplayer game. For its part, we had to wait until 2017 for Fortnite get in the way of the players. It was a time when the multiplayer online game in format battle royale it was already much more established.

To this day, although both titles continue to preserve the essence of their origin, have implemented a new and highly profitable model: each user can become a video game developer. Create your own stories, scenarios and, of course, get paid for your work.

Fortnitedeveloped by the popular platform Epic Games, has more than 70 million monthly players. Robloxfor its part, brings together 250 million people in front of their computers every month.

Although the figures are still far from the more than 2,000 million people who use YouTube every month or the more than 800 million who use TikTok in an active way, they continue to be dizzying numbers. Maintaining the attention of so many millions of people is a complex task.

Users no longer get hooked on a game created by a professional studio: they decide what they want to play and, if it doesn’t exist, they develop their own video game

THE FUTURE OF THE VIDEO GAME: CREATE WHAT EVERYONE WANTS

Roblox and Fortnite They have revolutionized online gaming. To the point that users no longer get hooked on a game created by a professional studio: they decide what they want to play and, if it doesn’t exist, develop their own video game.

Thus, thanks to the creation engines of both platforms, users of Roblox have been able to recreate, with total precision, the mythical call of duty. those of Fortnitefor their part, have embedded their own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the platform. And these are just a few examples.

Such is the rise of this new modality that there are already different specialized studies, solely and exclusively, in the development of videogames for Roblox and Fortnite. And they usually do quite well.

The fact that teenagers and tweens are capable of creating these video games, with such a level of detail, on platforms that have obvious limitations, deserves a separate case study.. Any leading company would like their engineers to be able to program at the level at which these amateur. If, in the future, they do not dedicate themselves professionally to video game development, they will be able to earn a very good living in other technological sectors.

HOW MUCH DO THEY PAY ROBLOX AND FORTNITE FOR THE VIDEO GAMES?

The success or failure of a creation within these platforms depends, indisputably, on the reception you have for the rest of the players.

If the created title likes and keeps other players hooked, viability is assured and all development hours will be compensated with profit. Fortnite will give the creator of the game up to 40% of the revenue it generates. While Roblox shares only 25%.

Many creators, in order to make their work profitable, are forced to seek sponsorship from powerful brands such as Coca-Cola or organizations such as the NFL (National Football League).

A REPEATED TREND

According to some experts, the fact of using a video game to create new video games will become the general trend in the future. But do not forget that it is something that has already happened in the past. And the success has been overwhelming.

Any video game fan has played, or at least knows, titles like Counter Strike, pubg either dota 2. But before being the giants they are today, they were creations under the umbrella of a more popular game. Are mod (complete adaptations or modifications of a game) have a untold potential. They are capable of bringing millions of dollars of profit not only to its developer, but also to the marketing company.

The video game sector generated more than 180,000 million dollars in 2021 globally. It is not surprising, therefore, that everyone wants to get a piece of this succulent cake that, according to statistics, only increases every year. Because tastes can change and fashion themes will vary from one generation to another. But the love for video games remains.

Like the first human being to set foot on Mars, he has already been born, but he still does not know that he will be the chosen one, the creator of the next game adored by the crowd will be programming, from his room, as if it were a hobby.