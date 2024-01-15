This is how the Bundesliga standings look after 23 dates

2024-02-24



Bayern Munich suffered a 2–1 away win against Leipzig on matchday 23 of the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena. harry kane He was the man who kept Bayern in the title race with a double (56 minutes and 90+1 minutes). in between, slovenian benjamin cesco There was a tie for (70) leipzig,

Eleven days left in the Bundesliga bayern eight points behind the leader bayer leverkusen (53 points against 61), which beat Mainz (17th) 2-1 on Friday to extend its impressive streak to 33 games, a record for a German club. Never in Bundesliga history has any club managed to overcome such a deficit with eleven games remaining, but Bayern are more accustomed to fighting for the maximum than Leverkusen. Bayern’s great team spirit was felt this Saturday with a complex win, hard work and a dose of luck. With his double, Kane scored his 26th and 27th goals in this Bundesliga, a competition that he discovered this season after landing from Tottenham and where he dominates with authority the table of top scorers. His first goal of the game came after an assist from Jamal Musiyala, 30 year old English star defeated Janice Blasevich From a short angle, with a powerful left-footed shot. Kane was steadily pushing for second in the closing stages and was rewarded at 90+1, with a pass in that position. Eric-Maxime Choupo-Moting.

The win has put out the fire for Bayern, who recently suffered defeats to Bayer Leverkusen (3-0), Lazio (1-0) and Bochum (3-2), which led to the sacking of its coach this week. Also made this announcement. thomas tuchelWill not continue in this position in the next season. Bayern’s mission will now be to confirm this improvement in Freiburg next weekend, ahead of the crucial second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Lazio, where they are forced to recover from the 1-0 defeat in Rome. It will have to happen.