This is how the great event inspired by Ruby and Sapphire was lived from Las Vegas

Despite the fact that it has been in the market for almost 7 years, we are still very surprised by the convening power that it has Pokémon GO Niantic game. This experience for mobile devices that takes up one of the most popular licenses in video games and popular culture to invite players to get active and explore the world around them.

Niantic invited us to be part of the Pokémon GO Tour 2023 in its face-to-face edition in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States. A couple of years ago we were able to fully enjoy it remotely. Last year we went to Monterrey, Nuevo León, and this time we visited the famous North American casino city, in the middle of the Nevada desert, to experience an inspired day in the Hoenn region.





How was the experience of Pokémon GO Tour 2023 lived in its face-to-face format? What can you expect if one day you go to one of these events? Stay with us, here we will tell you how our experience was and we take the opportunity to present you with some direct statements from Niantic representatives about the event.

Thousands of Pokémon trainers from all over the world gathered at Sunset Park in Las Vegas last weekend.

The return of the great post-pandemic face-to-face events

Now that the worst moment of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, it is clear that people missed this type of event. Since last year we have seen thousands of players from various parts of the world gather in the Mexican city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, but it seems to us that this year the demand for the event was even greaterto the point of saturating at times the wireless networks intended for the game in Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

The Hoenn Pokemon Tour sold all its tickets weeks before it was held and according to Niantic reports, the demand was such that more than 17,000 people without a ticket for the event they also gathered at Sunset Park to play Pokémon GO.

Regarding this return to massive face-to-face events, Humberto Kam, director of Live Events at Niantic, said in an interview for 3D Games LATAM:

“We knew that our trainers wanted to return to normality, to play with others. Of course their safety was the most important thing for us. Little by little we relaxed things, always, of course, taking into account the rules of the local authorities. But, Little by little we started with the Zafari Zones, then we did GO Fest last year. We had more precautions regarding the type of masks and that. So, of course, as always, with the local authorities we saw that we are already at a moment where we can have an event like this and as you can see, the demand is there and we are happy that everyone was able to come and meet us.”

Humberto Kam, Director of Live Events at Niantic

A day inside Hoenn…in Las Vegas

Since Pokémon GO Tour was born His concept was to give players the thematic experience of being inside one of the game’s regions in a single day. Pokemon. This time it was no different Sunset Park in Las Vegas was dressed in elements alluding to the Hoenn region to welcome visitors from around the world who were able to enjoy exclusive challenges inspired by the third generation of Pokemon.

Inflatable dolls of Torchick, Trecko and Mudkip were among the elements that were scattered throughout the park to set the scene for a place where music from Pokémon GOwhile the players could complete a themed mission where we join Team Rocket to investigate the mysterious phenomenon of Hoenn’s Ancient Legendary Pokémon.

Although the United States has already had face-to-face events such as Safari Zone, it is the first time that Pokémon GO Tour is celebrated in the country. Why was the city of Las Vegas chosen? Humberto Kam also told us about it:

“We wanted to bring the event to a place that was close to many, with access for many trainers. We also wanted a destination that was good for trainers to explore. Because for us at Niantic, our mission is to get people connected, exploring and exercising. In a city like Las Vegas you can come here to play Pokémon, but there’s so much to explore that we wanted it to have, in English we call it ‘destination appeal’, which is a place where people want to come because there are shows, there’s food, there’s so many things for the whole family”

With thematic elements and music from the game, we sought to create an environment conducive to having the best Pokémon GO experience.

Trapping them all, in their own ecosystems

Pokémon GO Tour 2023 was not very different from the 2022 edition that was held in Monterrey. Those who had the opportunity to attend will be able to give us the reason why It has its magic that a huge park becomes completely a theme field to catch Pokémon.

The concept of GO Tour is to present a physical place where you can catch Pokémon, with delimited regions where you can catch specific creatures. If you need to search for a specific creature that you are missing or that you need to complete one of the thematic missions, you must physically go to a specific area of ​​the map, instead of waiting for the environments to rotate as is the case in most special events. Remote from Pokémon GO. it was so Sunset Park was divided into 4 regions, each with their own Pokémon and related physical decorations.

Humberto Kam commented on the changes to Pokémon GO Tour compared to last year’s edition:

“What we wanted to do for this [año] is to add more physical elements. Since we have the global event, we wanted those who come here and take their weekend to come here to have exclusive things to do. So we have some quests that you’ll find here for a chance to meet Legendary Pokémon and we have several things specifically for here.”

There were exclusive missions for attendees, including searching for Pokémon in specific locations in the park in partnership with Team Rocket.

So what was the difference with last year’s event? Instead of fighting with the leaders of each of the teams, we now had the responsibility of making an alliance rare in the Pokémon world with Team Rocket to investigate the legendary Primal Pokémon.

In addition to complete collection challenges specific to each of the zones of the map, there were some completely new elements in Pokémon GO Tour.

In the first place we have that there was a battle in real time of those who chose the Ruby Version at their entrance against those who chose the Sapphire Version. Everyone in the park had to complete Field Research, and the team with the most successfully completed Field Research determined whether more Groudon or Kyogre spawned in Primal Raids. In the park, who was leading was announced over the sound system and red or blue smoke signals appeared to make the dominance of the leading team more evident.

Among other novelties, there was quests that required taking pictures of some Pokémon in the wild at specific locationsso you had to explore the entire park in order to complete the tasks for the day.

One of the exclusive missions that we liked the most had us looking for the Pokémon Spinda that was hiding in specific poképaradas on the map. In the central part of the park we found a Team Rocket tent with a map that had some marked points, those points were nothing more than the specific places in the park where we would find the special pokéstops that gave us access to the elusive Spinda.

The fact that the quests weren’t exactly the same as last year, even though the event base was the same, left us with a good impression and We hope that in the same way, future Pokémon Tour will have these small adjustments that give them freshness. for enthusiastic fans who already make it a tradition to attend these types of face-to-face events.

Last but not least, Niantic took the opportunity to launch the Location Cards, a new collectible in the form of an attribute of certain Pokémon that we tell you about in this note.

Photographic safaris, primal raids and an investigation supervised by the leader of Team Rocket were among the tasks of the day.

Most important: the connection between the community

Pokemon it is a license that has a universal attraction and integrates all kinds of people. Last year when we attended the GO Tour for the first time, we told you that we were pleasantly surprised to see people of all ages gathered to catch the pokemon And this year was no exception. From young children excited with their finds to older adults with more than one phone in hand, everyone was enjoying the event with the same enthusiasm and joy.

They did not lack cosplay, the groups of friends in uniform, those who screamed when they found the rarest variocolor Pokémon and the coexistence between acquaintances and strangers who were united by a taste for Pokémon. Although the sale of official merchandise was lacking -outside the event’s themed shirts-, there was no shortage of complementary activities such as photo opportunities with Eevee and Pikachuas well as some dynamics to win special prizes and the presence of popular content creators who were able to live with their communities.

On the importance of connecting people, Niantic’s Humberto Kam commented:

“Especially after the pandemic, we want to be together, players want to be together. To see that there are thousands of people who are as passionate about the game as they are. To know that I’m not the only one who goes every day to catch Pokémon, but that there are thousands of people. Many times even making those kinds of connections from people who have played for months, but have never met, but they know that they come here and have the opportunity to make the connection. Sure, there are the legendary Pokémon, mythical and shiny, but that connection of people and exploring are things that cannot be [si no nos reunimos]. All of that is better when shared.”

The coexistence between the players is the most valuable of events such as Pokémon GO Tour

We are all invited to immerse ourselves in Hoenn in the global challenge

Despite all the advantages that a face-to-face event such as the Pokémon GO Tour 2023 in Las Vegas can have, it is also true that for many players it is not very easy to travel to a venue like the North American city where the event was held.

We remind you that Join the Pokémon GO Tour festivities from your hometown next weekend with the Global Challenge that will bring a Las Vegas-like experience to players around the world.. During our interview, Humberto Kam took the opportunity to invite all players to join the global challenge of Pokémon GO Tour 2023:

“First of all, we appreciate you guys playing the game and we’re happy. The pandemic had a lot going wrong, but what’s come out for us is that we now have this format of a global game where absolutely everyone can participate, so we’re super excited and we have a lot of surprises for them between the Primal Tremors and the event. A lot of people are pretty excited for Rayquaza to come back so we hope you enjoy.”

Do you want to know how you can enjoy the events of Pokémon GO Tour 2023 from your home? Then you can’t miss our guide with everything you need to know about the event.