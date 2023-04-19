This is how the League of Legends tournament in Colombia concluded

The Movistar Golden League Fiber It is the official tournament of the famous strategy video game ‘League of Legends’ (LOL)) in Colombia, where the best eight teams in the country face each other every week, accumulating points.

Within the contest, the first six groups that have the best score secure their spot to compete in the playoffs, while the seventh and eighth place must be played for everything, to get a place within the play offs and thus come back with the other teams that compete in the national cup.

This challenge organized by Professional Video Game League- LVP, The highest electronic sports competition in Spain, was developed with great success, closing with a flourish the official tournament of the video game developed by Riot Games.

Related topics



(It may interest you: It’s official: they cancel the face-to-face and virtual version of E3; this is the reason).

The group ‘Fuego’ took the title of Colombian champion and the opportunity to participate in the Regional League Northin which he will fight with the winning teams from Central America and the Caribbean, which will begin next May 11.

“We are very pleased to take this important step in the competitive League of Legends in Latin America. The time is right to bring the best of our national leagues to two regional competitions“, expressed Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP in a statement.



the final thrust

To the astonishment of the spectators and fans of the event, the players of ‘Fire’ they took advantage of ‘Zeus Kralik’ with a resounding 3-0 that the crowned as the champion team of the Fibra Movistar Golden League 2023.

Situation that draws attention because they caused the defeat of what was believed to be the king of the tournament, for having eight consecutive championships.

(Keep reading: Epic Games vs Steam: which online video game store is better?)

Undoubtedly, a meeting that left several surprises and that for the Country Manager of the LVP, María Cristina Forero, implied a colossal outcome.

“This was a titanic final. The protagonists of our league were the teams that continue to exalt, strengthen and contribute to the growth of the eSports In colombia. We are a consolidated and recognized industry in the region,” he assured.

In this 2023 version, the tournament was sponsored by the telecommunications company Movistar in collaboration with other entities such as Alkosto-Ktronix, Logitech G, Snickers Peanut Brownie, Aorus and the EL TIEMPO Editorial House.

NATHALIA GOMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news