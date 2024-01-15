This is how the nicknamed “Bombillo” shot and killed a 15-year-old girl LaPatilla.com

In the early hours of this Sunday, March 10, in the Petare parish, specifically between zones 6 and 7 of the José Félix Rivas neighborhood, a The tragic incident where a 15-year-old girl, identified as Givanna Vanessa Solano LopezWas the victim of a violent murder at the hands of an armed man.

lapatilla.com

This information was given by famous journalist Roman Camacho. According to the details revealed, the girl was contacted by a criminalLias “Bombillo” snatched his cell phone, searched him, and later shot him multiple times, ending his life.

See more

#Miranda early this sunday #10march In Petare Parish, on a dirt road, between zones 6 and 7 of the José Félix Rivas neighborhood, a 15-year-old teenager, identified as Givana Vanessa Solano López, was murdered by an armed man. It was possible to know… pic.twitter.com/qi4jvrXNnR – Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) 10 March 2024

It is known that the attacker immediately fled from the spot.

Officials of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC) have launched a related investigation to clarify the matter, find out the motive behind this dastardly act and arrest the person responsible.

Neighbors in the area have reported that “Bombillo” There may be connections to the Vilexis led band.