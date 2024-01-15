This is how the Premier League table goes

2024-03-03



with the duplicity of Phil foden and solitary goal HollandHe manchester Beat City 3-1 Manchester United In downtown Derby. Marcus Rashford’s brilliant goal put the Red Devils ahead, but the hosts went in search of a result in the second half and a brilliant performance from Foden managed to turn the situation around and Holland sealed victory at the end of the game.

And after 27 games played, Pep Guardiola’s side remain second on 62 points and one behind Liverpool (63 points), who remain in first place in the Premier League after beating Nottingham Forest in the 98th minute. Arsenal are third with 58 points, but have a game less than either. Arteta’s side will finish matchday 27 against Sheffield United on Monday and will move to 61 points if they manage to win. There is a very close race at the top of the Premier League and this will certainly continue until the end of the season. Next up, Arsenal face Brentford and Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield, a match that could define the championship.

