This is how the primal regression will work in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is ready for the celebration in the month of February of the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. It will be an event divided into two parts, one face-to-face in Las Vegas and the other global, in which there will be a review of the third generation, releasing all the shinies remaining of it and allowing players to obtain all the Pokémon of it.

For a few weeks we already knew that Primal Groudon and Kyogre will be released in that same eventforms that appeared in the main games with Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire and are very similar to Mega Evolution.

Now Niantic has revealed how they will work. During the raid of Kyogre and Groudon of the event —at the moment only the one in Las Vegas has been confirmed, but presumably it will be in all of them— ‘Primal Energy’ will be obtained and by obtaining enough you will be able to activate this powerful form for eight hours.

Once the time is up they will return to their base form, but the more times you perform the primal regression the less energy it will require to activate it again. In essence it is practically identical to the mega evolutionalthough it has not been confirmed that you can get more energy by carrying it as a companion and there are some differences.

And it is that the Megas give you some improvements to the Pokémon of the same type. These scale with the Mega level and benefit the attacks of its type in raid and they give more candy and experience when you catch a Pokémon that matches one of their types.

With Kyogre and Groudon will be similar, but it won’t be uniquely their type.. Primal Kyogre will buff Water, Electric, and Bug-types in both aspects, and Primal Groudon will buff Fire, Grass, and Ground types.

The choice of types is not a coincidence, since it is related to their ability in games to change the weather. Rainy weather powers the same types in Pokémon GO as this new form of Kyogre and sunny weather the same types as Groudon’s form. These bonuses, in any case, will be independent of the active weather at that moment.