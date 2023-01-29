this is how to get them

The wheel of time keeps turning and Epic Games continues to release new rewards packs for Club Fortnite subscribers beyond the incredible collaborations it launches for everyone in the battle royale (the next one being the one from The Kid Laroi). For this reason and taking into account that the company has already revealed what can we expect from the service for the next month of February 2023, then I leave you with all the information that you have to take into account in summary.

Fortnite CLub skin and rewards for February 2022

Sylvie’s new skin

Miraditas backpacking accessory

The Dual Pickaxe Blacksmithing Maces

The Voyeur wrapper

The Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass if you don’t have it (if you bought it before subscribing you will be refunded the 950 paVos)

(if you bought it before subscribing you will be refunded the 950 paVos) 1,000 paVos to spend in the store that you will get a specific day of the month

I remind you that if you subscribe to the service before February 1 (at which time these rewards will be available) you will obtain also those of January

Then, I leave you an image pack in question:

How to get the new Fortnite Club October skin?

To subscribe to Fortnite Club you can do it through the game’s own Battle Pass tab ✅

✅ You will receive the objects of each batch on the 1st of each month ⏳

⏳ You can only pay with real money, yes. Currently, the subscription costs 11.99 euros ❗

❗ If you want to subscribe from your computer, you can do it through this link

Taking into account that Epic Games has been offering this subscription service for a good handful of months, it is normal that Fortnite’s Cluband keep you alive for years to come. Thus, I will keep you posted on the rewards that are coming out for the service.