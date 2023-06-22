This is how ultra-conservative Christians in America push their views (and it affects Dutch politics too)

From banning books to ending abortion rights. Ultra-conservative Christian lobby groups wield great influence behind the scenes in the United States and abroad, but they do not want their actions to be known.

At a secret conference in Washington DC, US reporter Tom Van’t Einde of Einwandaag gets an unexpected look behind the scenes. The Privy Council for National Policy meets behind closed doors to discuss the country’s course.

look behind the scenes

An interview with one of the members of this ultra-Orthodox Christian lobby club opens doors that would otherwise remain closed. The appointment is at an expensive hotel with Keith Flaw, the ultra-conservative founder of the Florida Citizens Alliance, which fights for family rights.

The group is affiliated with the National Policy Council. Flaw believes that all books that talk about lesbianism, feminism or racial inequality should be removed from schools.

hundreds of books banned

He shows a book used for sex education, points to a picture of a boy, and says, “This is pornography.” He has been very successful in his own state of Florida with on the book laws that are now nationally known because they are nowhere near as strict as Florida’s.

The sex education book has since been banned. Like hundreds of other books. From Harry Potter to a book about two insects who want to get married. “It’s the principle of gay marriage,” Floff fulminates.

Keith Flaw

teacher in cell

According to Keith Flaw, not enough is happening right now. “We don’t just want books banned, we want enforcement.” Teachers who allow their students to read books included in the blacklist of banned books should be put in jail. The maximum sentence of six years has already been carried out, although so far no one has been convicted.

“Once we put the first teachers in jail, they will soon leave.” Flo says. “We’re after the facts now. It’s like we have to spot moles when they have their heads above the ground. Then we have to hit them over the head.”

culture war between left and right

As soon as the organization detects that a reporter has entered, all alarm bells immediately go off and our American reporter has to leave the building. According to him, this once again shows that there is a culture war between the Left and the Right in the country. “It started with discussions about abortion rights. Christian lobby groups have had great success there in recent years.”

You may notice that they feel empowered to move forward in other areas as well, he says. “They’re trying to curtail the rights of the LGBTI+ community, target contraception, and try to ban books that contain things they don’t like. It’s time they trying to bring it back.”

Liaison with Dutch politicians

The influence of Christian lobby clubs does not stop at America’s borders. “You see some ideas being adopted in the Netherlands as well, for example when it comes to teachers who discuss ‘gender’ or gender equality,” says Van ‘t Einde. For example, the American reporter heard at the conference that there are good contacts with Dutch politicians. With whom there is no answer to this question.

The conversation ends immediately. But it is clear that like-minded people visit each other not only at the national level. For example, he points to a passage in BoerBurgerBeweging’s election program which states that ‘teachers are forbidden to spread their ideology’. According to party leader Caroline van der Plas, we should not take that passage so literally, but it is still in the election manifesto.

relationship with US lenders

Another example is an event to raise funds for the Forum for Democracy. It was organized a few years back at the US embassy by US ambassador Pete Hoekstra against all rules. Hoekstra was ambassador to the Netherlands under Trump and is notorious for his conservative views. Later he had to answer to the Ministry of External Affairs for interfering in domestic politics.

In addition to the Forum for Democracy, the PVV is also known to have extensive links with wealthy American moneylenders. Geert Wilders was a regular guest at conservative meetings in the United States.

The Mystery Surrounding Lobby Clubs

American journalist Anne Nelson is deeply concerned about the growing influence of ultra-conservative lobby groups in her country. He is especially concerned that they are being so secretive.

“They try to break the rules of our democracy and are ready to break them if necessary.” Nelson has been researching the opaque practices of these types of groups for twelve years and has written a book about it.

descendants of dutch immigrants

According to Nelson, the descendants of Dutch immigrants play a major role. She says the DeVos family of Holland Michigan has already invested millions to expand their power. “They see they’re losing power because the demographics are disappearing and they’re looking for ways to get around that or break the rules.”

Nelson states, “In their worldview, they are still very much attached to the traditions of the old days, in which women had a servant role and where religion was the cornerstone of society.”

Trump was a ‘great gift’

US journalist says Donald Trump was a “great gift” to Christian lobby groups. “They made a deal with The Council for National Policy. If they supported them with staff raising money and votes, they would give them anything they wanted. They kept that promise.”

Betsy DeVos was named Secretary of Education and Mike Pence was named Vice President. Both have close ties to the ultra-Orthodox movement. Especially striking was the role of Betsy DeVos. “As minister of education, she did everything she could to undermine the schools. A system was set up where money was taken from public schools and given to religious schools and those parents Gone who used to teach their children at home.

‘Direct attack on democracy’

According to Anne Nelson, a worrying development is that the Conservatives are currently trying to pass legislation to take power away from the electorate. In the United States, the president is not directly elected, but through a few hundred electoral votes.

By expanding the power of those electoral votes it becomes easier to influence the outcome of an election. “This is a direct attack on our democracy.” Anne Nelson says “To legalize it, they invoke an old law from 1850 that has never been implemented.”

enemy image

She also points to the media platforms that Christian conservatives have set up. “There are many Americans, especially domestically, who listen and watch only Christian radio and television broadcasters. They live in a media bubble. They are pushed to base their voices on fabricated issues.”

Sometimes it includes “disturbing” stories, she says. “Lately they focus on trans people. Stories are being thrown out into the world that they attack women in toilets. It’s a small marginalized group that can’t protest and that makes it incredibly difficult.” There is an enemy image created by them which is based on nothing.”