This is how Vision Pro is now protected

Apple has won its design patent for the Vision Pro and this will avoid plagiarism problems as happened with the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy

When you’re a big company it’s important to patent everything. And if not, let Apple know, there is currently controversy surrounding the oxygen sensor of the Apple Watch to such an extent that it is not able to sell models with it in the United States. this won’t happen to him Vision Pro Design, now officially yours After the patent was granted this week.

Because yes, there were already several patents registered on the Vision Pro, but not on all the details of the design. And besides, not all of them were approved. Now the United States Patent and Trademark Office has approved it, as have other European and Asian registrations already. so, Apple will avoid the disputes it experienced with Samsung A decade from now.

In case there is any doubt, I also worked on the design of Vision Pro

The complexity of a device like the Vision Pro requires Apple to register practically everything. And not now when it is in the market, but long ago. The best proof is a 2008 patent that we have already reviewed in Applesfera and which describes a certain part of the technology that viewers will take with them 15 years later.





Now, as reported in Patently Apple, the top US patent agency has granted Apple a full design patent, recognizing the 27 members of the company’s design team who worked on it. and if, Jonathan Ive included in the creditsWho was one of the most prominent members in the recent history of Apple and who left the company in 2019.

A sample of some of the images included in the patent (Via: Patently Apple)

What the latter shows is that, although the design has been perfected little by little until June 2023 when the Vision Pro was officially presented, the central idea had indeed been in mind for a long time. What could be better proof than knowing that Steve Jobs also worked on it, although this has not been proven (it was in the 2008 patent we mentioned earlier).

The images presented in the patent not only describe and demonstrate to the viewer external elements They also credit the standard strap on the Vision Pro And we see this in practically all marketing images. What is interesting is that the double band that comprises the product box is not visible, which was already known to have been created in recent months as a solution to balancing the weight of the viewer.

There will be no design plagiarism of the Vision Pro… or will there be?

In April 2011, four years had passed since the first iPhone was introduced and the phone’s popularity had skyrocketed with the release of its fourth model, the iPhone 4. By then, the competition was getting closer as we fully entered the smartphone era. Samsung had already started making a lot of noise and establishing itself as the queen of Android.

The Samsung Galaxy was the go-to phone for people who wanted to make the jump to smartphones and didn’t want to stick with iOS (as iPhone OS was called at the time). The point is that The Galaxy looked a lot like the iPhone, Or so they believed Apple, because they filed a plagiarism complaint.

If you don’t remember that incident, you would think that it was not a matter of a few days or a few months. It was a court battle that took years. many years. The case was not closed until 2018, when the final verdict was issued seven years after the first trial. Samsung condemned to pay $538.6 million, A record figure with which Apple was satisfied.

The future of Vision Pro will now also mark the stages of competition and to what extent they want to be similar to Apple or differentiate themselves from it. What is clear is that at the level of specifications they will be able to come close to them and even surpass them, but for design purposes, and thanks to that aforementioned patent, they will not be able to produce anything that is similar . Unless someone wants to go through nearly a dozen years of trials with the risk of paying a billion dollar fine. Of course, Samsung won’t.

