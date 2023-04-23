This is how we live the final of Solo Q of League of LegendsHalf time

the tournament of Red Bull Solo Q is looking for the best amateur League of Legends player in Mexico. The event, sponsored by Red Bull, gives the winner the opportunity to travel to London and compete against the best players in the world in the big Red Bull Gaming Sphere.

HOW DOES RED BULL SOLO Q WORK?

The tournament uses a special scoring system to determine the best individual player, rather than an entire team. The competition consists of 1v1 matcheswhich means that individual performance is crucial to success.

This tests not only the mechanical skill of the players, but also their ability to adapt to different situations and strategies.

Final of Solo Q Mexico

The Mexico City She was the great witness of the Final of this essential tournament, the adrenaline and the tension were already perceived from before starting. Only one player will win today, only one player will leave the arena with flying colors and only one player will have his ticket to the old continent. The land of the quartet Liverpool awaits a worthy Mexican representative.

Best of 3 semifinals

first key

Stella of Tijuana Baja California With seven years of play and 20 years of life, he was in charge of opening the first semifinal key against nevermorefrom the State of Mexico, aged 29.

game 1

The game begins and both opponents begin to add points, the minions come together and the attacks do not stop coming.

Was nevermore The one in charge of doing damage for the first time to the tower, a situation that did not represent an advantage. Well Stella He was the one who scored the Kill.

Game 1 winner: Stella

game 2

Estella starts confident, however, despite the previous result nevermore He entered the game very calmly, a condition that was not enough for him because (but due to a rule change of two kills before minute 7) Stella took the Kill.

First Runner Up: Stella who commented: “I look good for the final but I don’t want to trust myself”.

key 2

Sulli vs. sua 56

sua The 20-year-old is willing to do anything to win and become the second finalist. A meeting in carnizado for occupying the prized place in the final.

game 1

Tranquility hangs over the arena, the game is almost over when sua almost cornered sully but the tower was the great savior.

However, the circle of fire does not forgive and the pressure leads to the killSua56 takes the win!

Game 1 winner: sua56

game 2

The actions start strong, nobody can believe that the pressure is being put sullyI don’t know, he wants to be left without victory, he’s gone.

The circle of fire opens, and the pressure is upon the two summoners, osully looks unstoppable and wins game 2.

Game 2 Winner: osully

game 3

The third match begins and the first attack both players were left with a quarter of life, they retreated to their towers.

Both with the same champion, sully with the advantage, the circle of fire closes and the fight gets intense. However, sully it was the big winner.

Runner Up: sully who commented that although he feels nervous, he hopes to be victorious.

Final

The expected moment, the grand finale arrives, to the best of 5, only a victorious one will be able to go to London.

Stella vs. sully

game 1

The match begins, the rivals study each other, they know what is at stake, Stella he came to the end of the first game with the victory.

game 2

The domain of sully It is unthinkable, nothing is said yet but Stella He does not let himself be defeated, the map begins to close and as we have seen, Stella is his specialty. Win Stella.

game 3

Yeah Stella win takes the tournament, the prevailing tension in the arena, the nerves are betraying sullyThis is your last chance.

Will this be the last game?

stella won! A victory, he will become the great representative of Mexico in Londonan impressive dominance, an impeccable game, the best one-on-one in Mexico.

​

​