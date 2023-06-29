This is how you let your gray hair shine like Letizia

We often have a love-hate relationship with gray hair. We know it’s an integral part of aging, but we’d love to leave it out. Yet none other than Queen Letizia recently proved that hiding your gray hairs is downright unnecessary. A hairstylist tells you how you too can make your gray hair shine.

Letizia Stylish…in Gray

This was undoubtedly quite reassuring for many women at the time. queen of fashion Letizia showed last week that she simply embraces her partially grayed-out coupe. Because if even a fashion queen like Letty can get rid of the gray in her hair, that says it all. You too can flaunt gray hair – especially if you know how to take care of it.

Grow

Hair colorist Tracey Cunningham, who’s worked on Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, among others, in her barber’s chair, explains the trend gray hair trend two moments And can also make you look younger. “Many women look more youthful and less tired when they grow their hair out. It’s like their faces lit up,” she says.

Tracy advocates letting it grow naturally, and wants nothing to do with transitioning with highlights and lowlights. “You just have to own it and let it grow,” she says. “What you don’t want is to bleach your hair and then dye it gray, it doesn’t look good. I saw Kristen McMenamy once at Easter when she was growing up. A year later she was on the cover of Vogue with brown hair and looked gorgeous.

care products

According to Tracy, the only downside to gray hair is that hair can look dull and dull. But nothing that can’t be fixed with some good hair products! Tracy recommends a shine spray that will give your hair extra shine. shiny Corpse This is how you can make the most of your gray haircut.

Source: Vogue, Nouveau, Beau Monde Archive | Image: NL Image