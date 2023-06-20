This Is Kate Middleton’s New Favorite Shoe

The Princess of Wales (when she was still the Duchess of Cambridge) spent a lot of time last summer in white stilettos. The shoe accompanied him everywhere from Center Court at Wimbledon to the Caribbean. But those shoes aren’t his only secret weapon. Kate Middleton now has a new favorite shoe.

Princesses are equally in love with a pair of Princess Mary Jane heels by Alessandra Rich. The shoes have a half heel, a pretty belt and a black toe cap. kate wore these week to join Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle. The princess paired her white shoes with an equally understated polka dot dress from the same designer and a matching hat from Irish milliner Philip Treacy.

In May, Kate paired Mary Janes with a 1940s-inspired green dress by Susanna London. She wore this look for a visit to the Anna Freud Center in London during Mental Health Week. And she’s previously worn Rich’s fab pumps to a tennis match and to attend a memorial service for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Kate has long fallen for Alessandra Rich’s vintage-inspired dresses and playful polka dots. She has worn the designer’s prints to countless public appearances. Looks like retro shoes have now earned a permanent place in a princess’s wardrobe as well.

The Mary Jane was last year’s breakout shoe, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz to Michelle Williams wearing the style. Cool girls style their pair with jeans or a dress and ankle socks. We probably won’t be seeing Kate experimenting with this approach anytime soon. But the princess has successfully found a way to cash in on the trend that’s working for Windsor Castle.

