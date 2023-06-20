This Is Kate Middleton’s New Favorite Shoe

favorite shoe kate middleton
Princesses are equally in love with a pair of Princess Mary Jane heels by Alessandra Rich. The shoes have a half heel, a pretty belt and a black toe cap. kate wore these week to join Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle. The princess paired her white shoes with an equally understated polka dot dress from the same designer and a matching hat from Irish milliner Philip Treacy.
In May, Kate paired Mary Janes with a 1940s-inspired green dress by Susanna London. She wore this look for a visit to the Anna Freud Center in London during Mental Health Week. And she’s previously worn Rich’s fab pumps to a tennis match and to attend a memorial service for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Kate has long fallen for Alessandra Rich’s vintage-inspired dresses and playful polka dots. She has worn the designer’s prints to countless public appearances. Looks like retro shoes have now earned a permanent place in a princess’s wardrobe as well.
mary janes
The Mary Jane was last year’s breakout shoe, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz to Michelle Williams wearing the style. Cool girls style their pair with jeans or a dress and ankle socks. We probably won’t be seeing Kate experimenting with this approach anytime soon. But the princess has successfully found a way to cash in on the trend that’s working for Windsor Castle.
This article was originally published by Vogue UK.
