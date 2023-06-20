This Is Kate Middleton’s New Favorite Shoe

The Princess of Wales (when she was still the Duchess of Cambridge) spent a lot of time last summer in white stilettos. The shoe accompanied him everywhere from Center Court at Wimbledon to the Caribbean. But those shoes aren’t his only secret weapon. Kate Middleton now has a new favorite shoe.

favorite shoe kate middleton

Princesses are equally in love with a pair of Princess Mary Jane heels by Alessandra Rich. The shoes have a half heel, a pretty belt and a black toe cap. kate wore these week to join Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle. The princess paired her white shoes with an equally understated polka dot dress from the same designer and a matching hat from Irish milliner Philip Treacy.