This is Margot Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley





You could call her one of the best (and most sought after) actresses of all time; Australian Margot Robbie going places, Literally, as he is currently on his worldwide press tour for his new film ‘Barbie’ To encourage. While she is with her Ken in the film, she is happily married in real life as well. His name may not be Ken, but Tom. Tom Ackerley to be precise. But who is this man really?

this is margot robbie's husband

Margot and Tom actually met on the set of the movie over a decade ago Suite Francaise. Margot Wasn’t Really Looking For Love And She Told Herself So “The Ultimate Single Girl,” he said in an interview with Vogue at the time. “The thought of relationships makes me vomit,” Now the 32-year-old actress reveals. But.. we all know, when you fall in love you fall in love. Nothing to be done about it.

Tom, 33, isn’t an actor (or well…he had a cameo in Harry Potter!), but a filmmaker. So he’s really all about everything that happens behind the scenes while his girlfriend shines on the screen. He is from the United Kingdom and has his own production company LuckyChap Entertainment with his wife. So this is proof that you can work well together even when you are married.

Below is a photo from 2015:

In December 2016, the couple got married in Byron Bay, Australia. Margot is one of the biggest stars on the planet, yet she prefers to keep things small and private. Hence the wedding was not a modest event but an intimate party with the people they loved the most. Sweet. The couple is not really active on social media and keeps the rest of the things nice and private. Sometimes we see them together at premieres, Tom can also be seen during press junkets barbie,

Tom meets Ellen Degeneres

It is not surprising that when you work in the film industry, you often meet people who are famous. But… the story of how Margot’s husband met Ellen DeGeneres is pretty funny.

