This is Minecraft-type pixel clothing

The world is constantly changing, not only technology progresses, but the rest of the things that surround us. If we look back in time, our customs have changed, how we live today and even the type of clothing we wear. Changes are always welcome and loewe has wanted to innovate in this aspect, announcing a new collection of pixelated clothes that reminds us of Minecraft and old games.

Sometimes we are surprised how far we have come, especially when it comes to technology. We have more and more powerful mobile phones, laptops and PCs, faster Internet and even AI that do our work for us. This time we will leave behind the general theme of hardware or software and that is, we have to talk about clothes. Yes, it would not be the first time that we can link a clothing brand with industry trends. We already saw last March as the brand Levi’s would use models created by AI instead of hiring people.

Loewe launches its pixelated premium clothing collection: $2,500 for a sweatshirt

Now we have to talk about loewe, a well-known fashion brand well known in our country, since it is actually Spanish. This is characterized by making leather goods, handbags, wallets, luxury clothing and accessories. We might think that they only make clothes following a strict code and look for seriousness, but this is not the case. In fact, on their own website we can see collaborations they have made with ghibli how to have several clothes and accessories Calciferof the Walking castle. But this time they wanted to go a step further and be inspired by a retro game aesthetic.

And it is that, the new collection of Loewe clothing brings us completely pixelated pants sets to Minecraft, while it also has t-shirts and sweatshirts with a pixelated edge

very accomplished that reminds us of Minecraft or aesthetics cel shading from games like Hi-Fi Rush. Of course, although the result is impressive, its price is really high and we are talking about Loewe. As a luxury clothing brand, that Hoodie what do you see in the picture it costs $2,500.

The shirts cost $1,850 and the bag $3,400

There are more items of clothing released in this new Minecraft-style pixelated collection, as we also have some pants that also cost $2,500. In the image you can see up close how accomplished the pixelated effect and if they seem cheap to you, you also have that bag for 3,400 dollars. If your budget is not that high and you still want something from this Loewe collection of pixelated clothing, your best bet will be the denim skirt that only costs $790.

If you think the Tshirts Being more basic garments, they were going to be significantly cheaper, you are wrong. And it is that these cost $1,850, although in their favor they have the same cel shading effect of the sweatshirt. The truth is that in terms of innovation and originality they stand out, even if their price is high. But it is nothing new, because if you want to buy practically any Loewe garment or accessory, you will have to pay similar figures, so it could be said that it falls within the usual price.