This is Monster Hunter Now, Capcom’s Pokémon GO to kill monsters on the street

Time flies and more when we say that almost 7 years have passed since Pokémon GO was launched. This game was tremendously popular, causing millions of people from all over the world to leave their homes to look for Pokémon. It was quite an original game at the time, but today only a small fraction of players are still playing it. oddly now Capcom has announced that it will make a similar game for mobile developed by Niantic (those of Pokémon Go) and called Monster Hunter Now.

Monster Hunter is one of Capcom’s most popular video game sagas, especially since World and the arrival on next-gen consoles. It may be that today, games like Monster Hunter World or Rise are games that we can play completely alone or asking for help online, but years ago this was not entirely possible. The online component in Monster Hunter it’s pretty old, but if you’ve ever played these games on the PSP, you will remember that it was quite different. Here we had the way Ad hoc to be able to communicate with other PSPs and be able to play cooperatively.

Capcom goes to the side of Pokémon GO with Monster Hunter Now for mobile

This era of Monster Hunter games and the possibility of get together in the street with other players to hunt together It was quite a success in Japan. People would hang out and socialize in a similar way to when we had the Game Boy and we could pass Pokémon around. Perhaps this similarity is the closest we can make to what has happened now. And it is that, Nianticthe pokemon go developersthey have created Monster Hunter Now and in certain respects they are almost identical.

The game will use the geolocation to find these monsters and they will appear on the map in the same way that it happened in Pokémon GO. Unlike Pokémon, Monster Hunter has always been a game of intense action and here we will not limit ourselves to capturing. In fact, the game is based on fighting these monsters, although yes, do not expect a difficulty and complexity even remotely similar to that of the original games. We will have a few touch buttons on the screen, where we can attack

, defend ourselves, load blows (depending on the weapon) or evade.

It will be released for free for iOS and Android in September 2023

The little we see in the trailer draws a lot of attention, since although the base is the same as Pokémon GO, combat is much more interesting. In addition, in various screenshots of its gameplay we can see that it is graphically quite surprising for a mobile game of this type, where we can see that the graphic aspect it stays between Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate and Rise. The similarities with the previous Niantic game are more than obvious, where even the map is similar.

As we already know from Pokémon GO, this will be the map of our city or place where we are and the icons will represent different points of interest or monsters to fight. Thus we can see collection areas of herbs, bones and minerals, where we can that it will be as easy as hitting the mobile button repeatedly. Also available HR (hunter rank), the mythical paint ballsa menu of items and of course, one ingame store.

There we will surely meet microtransactionsbut the creator ensures that are not essential to advance in the game. This bet by Capcom with Monster Hunter Now has been a success for the company, since its announcement has allowed increase shares by 9% from the Japanese company. The game will be released in September 2023 And it will be available on iOS and Android for free.