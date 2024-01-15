This is not an APC, tank or robot

The Russian Armed Forces have recently added a new multipurpose unmanned platform to their arsenal, primarily focused on the military sector. Although its external design may seem simple, this tool, known as a “chisel” or “zubilo” in its Russian designation, retains capabilities beyond its initial appearance, which speak volumes about its true nature and potential. Promises future revelations.

From the communications office of JSC Remdizel it has been announced that several military units are in the preparation phase to receive the Chisel in April, an event that gives hope due to the concern of detecting their capabilities.

Particularly excited by the arrival of this platform are sappers, reconnaissance units and assault troops, who, given the confidential and critical nature of their missions, are eagerly awaiting its deployment. Through evaluation under actual operating conditions, your observations will be important for refinement and improvement of future variants produced by the manufacturer.

Different from the traditional tasks assigned to military machinery, the chisel is distinguished by its adaptability and versatility. While not strictly classified as an APC, robot or conventional military drone, it is characterized by its ability to have a modular base to incorporate specific components that meet the particular demands of combat units.

This approach represents a significant advance over previous Russian military practices, which were limited to modifying existing armored vehicles with remote control systems and developing small-scale ground drones. With the introduction of the Zubilo, Russian forces gained access to vehicles designed explicitly for their needs, establishing them as genuine multi-functional military equipment.

The basic configuration of the Júbilo includes a 350 hp engine, capable of reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h on paved ground and driving on slopes of 30 degrees in off-road conditions, being able to adapt to different operations and on Underlines its ability to overcome. Challenges.

Jubilo’s extended capabilities: more than just a UAV

The robust design of the Zúbilo, with a weight of 16 tonnes due to its reinforced armour, allows it to transport around 3 tonnes. However, this payload capacity is adaptable and can be affected by the addition of combat modules, which, depending on their configuration, can modify the payload capacity. This flexibility is important, especially in battlefield dynamics, where the ability to quickly adapt can be decisive.

The resistance of its armor is remarkable, being able to withstand the direct impact of projectiles up to 30 mm on its front. Despite this robustness and its economical and efficient manufacturing process, Jubilo’s core is made of standard KAMAZ components, which ensures full integration with series production elements and guarantees exceptional logistics support, which is a significant advantage from a design point of view. Is.

One of the most important functions of any military drone, including the Zúbilo, is the ability to execute direct hit missions, although these do not always translate into complete destruction of the target. In many cases, it is possible to recover or reuse drone parts after impact, a flexibility that Zúbilo handles effectively.

Remote operation of Zúbilo challenges the complexities associated with remote control, especially under the limited range of effective communications, which is typically limited to 10 km, and even more in an electronic warfare environment. Jubilo designers have addressed this limitation by implementing innovative solutions including alternative control systems that do not rely exclusively on radio signals.

One of these innovative solutions involves the transmission of signals through minidrones launched from Zúbilo, using technologies such as laser beams, acoustic vibrations or even cable connections, allowing communication and control capabilities. Expands considerably.

In addition, Zúbilo is known for its ability to serve as a docking station for other combat drones, providing not only protection with its strong armor, but also energy support. This is possible due to its ability to transport and use large batteries, which can recharge small drones directly on the battlefield, allowing reconnaissance operations to last for long periods of time without the need to return to base for repeated recharge. Can be run up to 1000 Mbps, thereby optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of UAV operations. ,

Strategic field refueling: a revolution for UAVs

Consider this innovation a ground version of aerial refueling, representing a huge leap in safety and operational efficiency for frontline forces.

Although the introduction of Zubilo in combat scenarios is still pending, it is expected that it will not be the only asset in the arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry that will mark a milestone on the technological front. The Russian development of autonomous combat machinery, which shows similarities or, in some cases, can be considered a replication of the Estonian THEMIS, is accumulating valuable experience in the real theater of operations, especially in the context of the conflicts in Ukraine.

Recent reports confirmed by Russian sources via Telegram indicate that the Russian military has begun deploying ground robots specifically designed to facilitate the evacuation of wounded from the front. An eye-catching image shows one of these robots, featuring its double-track system, moving deftly across muddy terrain on the front line.

At the center of this robotic unit is a distinctive “ambulatory compartment” designed to carry a wounded soldier, representing a critical and humanizing moment in warfare. No concrete details have been revealed yet about the origin of this robot or the exact time of implantation.

What is clear is that Russian designers have not limited themselves to a single concept in their desire to innovate in the field of robotic vehicles, they have opted for a variety of prototypes that use wheeled propulsion systems instead of traditional tracked systems. Lean towards the use of.

This trend suggests deeper reflection on the effectiveness and versatility of robotic vehicles in the field of operations, showing the clear influence of the Estonian THeMIS design, not only in its basic architecture, but also in its aesthetic and functional features.

“Volnorez” system: electronic shield against FPV drones

The adapted Russian model of THEMIS is known not only for its physical functionality, but also for incorporating an advanced electronic warfare system called “Volnorezh”. Designed to neutralize the threat of FPV drones, Volnorez is emerging as a strategic solution on the battlefield, particularly relevant in contexts where the risk of drone attacks is high.

Photographic evidence published in November revealed the integration of these electronic warfare systems into the Russian military arsenal, highlighting their deployment in high-tension areas such as the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Volnorez’s effectiveness lies in its ability to create a protective barrier around the vehicle on which it is mounted, in this case, a tank. This blockage prevents drones, including FPV models, from executing commands or transmitting data, essentially blinding them in the operational environment.

Russian sources indicate that Volnorezh has the ability to operate in the frequency spectrum from 900 to 2000 MHz, which allows it to neutralize drone signals at a radius of more than 600 meters. This range ensures a temporary no-fly zone around the tank, dramatically improving its protection against surveillance and unmanned air attacks.

Beyond mere signal interruption, the Volnorez system provides 360° omnidirectional coverage, meaning complete protection against any drone trying to penetrate its area of ​​influence. This feature underlines the importance of electronic warfare systems in modernizing defenses against the growing threat of drones in theaters of military operations, marking a turning point in defensive strategies against unmanned aerial warfare.