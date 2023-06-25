This is Rihanna’s favorite perfume

There are many things Rihanna is known to the general public for: her voice, her (motherhood) looks, and her business talents. But among celebrities, the singer is known for something entirely different: her fabulous scent. Luckily, that fragrance is for sale, with Killian Love, Don’t Be Shy Your Fragrance Is As Good As Rihanna’s.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You can find the same content in another format, or you can find more information on their web site.

Rihanna’s favorite perfume

Honeycomb Killian / Love Don’t Be Shy Eau de Parfum

Many celebrities agree that Rihanna is one of the best-smelling celebrities ever. Others agreed, including actress Jennifer Lawrence and singer Nick Jonas. His secret? Don’t be shy, love. A floral sweet scent from Parisian brand Kilian, and when we say sweet, we mean really sweet. This thing smells like early gray tea and cotton candy mixed with juicy citrus fruits. It may sound a bit intense, but it’s actually a delicious combination. It is a rich fragrance that dries down wonderfully and keeps you smelling great all day long.

Want to make sure your skin smells as good as Rihanna’s? Please test it before buying. After all, it is not very cheap – for 50 ml you will have to pay more than € 235. Do you prefer a slightly less sweet scent for summer? This eau de toilette has been recognized as the ultimate summer scent for decades.

Want more singer tips? Her make-up artist reveals how her red lipstick stays put all day long.