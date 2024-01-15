This is Target’s new flagship brand

Target introduced its new brand at affordable prices in the United States. It is dealworthy and offers around 400 basic items at reasonable prices.



To give you an idea of ​​how affordable these products are, prices are under $1.00 USD in many cases. Another objective of the company was accomplished, thus strengthening its portfolio of own brands.

Regarding Dealworthy, Target launched a promise that many consumers have already appreciated. “If a consumer is not satisfied with a brand item, they can return it within a year with their receipt. The product will be replaced or your money refunded.”

Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and director of food, staples and beauty, commented on the topic.

“With the introduction of our new private label brand, Dealworthy, consumers can purchase hundreds of everyday essentials at incredibly low prices, without sacrificing quality for price.”

Clothing, Accessories…

Target’s new brand offers customers clothing, accessories, essentials and beauty items, electronics, as well as home goods. Prices range from $1.00 USD to $10.00 USD.

The company reminds that the current prices of its products are the lowest in the country. What this means is that after the use of this new target brand, there is now a tough hurdle in competition.

For example, in electronics, some items, such as phone cases, will cost 50% less. Than any other brand sold at Target.

By the way, the first products will hit stores and Target.com in February, and new products will be added throughout 2024 and early 2025.

Other products will include electrical cords, underwear, socks, laundry detergent, dish soap.

Target’s private label portfolio contributes more than $30 billion in annual sales.

These brands and products reflect what consumers value about Target, including quality, low prices and convenience.



