“This is the best thing that has happened to us”

to the ruler of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez Many devotees appear to have flocked to the island’s interior cities and Cuban television has been tasked with capturing them. After the president’s followers in Rio Couto, Granma, now it is the turn of other fans, but in Palmira, Cienfuegos.

A report by Cuban Television, based on field visits made by the island’s ruler, shows, first of all, the disastrous experience of an agricultural production cooperative (CPA) in that Cienfuegos municipality.

“We are in a cooperative rated at level 3 with difficulties. An important year 2022with Loss of 1 lakh 300 thousand pesos… without possibility of recovery, It was in danger of disintegration on more than one occasion,” Eunice Morales, president of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) in Palmira, said in the report.

“On more than one occasion, it was necessary to reconstitute the board of directors. There are a lot of instability problems with the management, a chairman of the board of directors who doesn’t last long in office,” the state official listed.

Despite these great difficulties, Díaz-Canel, in his own words, told the inhabitants of Palmira with complete calmness, that “we have experienced” in that area and that “from the land here can be found the food of Palmira, which we To produce, work on, and then deliver something with social justice that we ourselves believe in”.

At the end of the report, many elderly people were proud and satisfied with the President’s visit to that municipality.

“I kissed and hugged her, son. I went crazy after seeing this. “I really wanted to meet him,” one elderly woman told pro-government journalist Wilmer Rodriguez with tears in her eyes.

“The best thing that has happened to Palmyra in many years,” said another elderly man, clearly emotional.

He also said that the people of Palmira are “totally revolutionary” and that they will always be with Fidel, Diaz-Canel and Raul.

Another girl and her mother agreed that they loved her very much and were “really grateful to her,” the mother said.

They are among three women from Rio Couto who spoke on television in January and praised the ruler during a visit to the region. As he later said, There were “hard-working and enthusiastic” people in that city who welcomed him warmly.,

For one woman, now elderly, the trip was like “seeing Lord Fidel again.”

“I’ve loved both of them my whole life,” she said excitedly then.

Another woman also said that Diaz-Canel’s arrival was like a gift from God and a blessing for the municipality, which needed that visit to be able to improve and overcome problems.

The only young woman seen in the video said it was a privilege and that the event will remain in the history of the municipality.

“It’s exciting, look, I get goosebumps,” he said, a phrase immortalized forever on the Internet.

Memes have rained down on social networks and even a reggaeton song has emerged, the chorus of which is “Yo me arizo.”