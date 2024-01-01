This is the brand that overtook Tesla for the first time in terms of sales of electric cars

BYD seal. Photo: Nicolas Fernandez Sanchez

Chinese manufacturer BYD overtakes American Tesla in sales for the first time electric vehicles during the last quarter of 2023, indicating China’s growing strength in the global market for this type of transportation.

This Tuesday, Tesla reported that it had sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 484,507 electric vehiclesThat’s down from 525,409 sold by BYD in the same period.

Nevertheless, Tesla remained ahead of BYD throughout the year and delivered to its customers almost all over the world 1.81 million electric vehicles, Meeting its expectations and slightly exceeding Wall Street estimates.

In this way, Tesla’s electric vehicle deliveries increased 38% Regarding last year.

According to the company, most of the vehicles it produced last year 96% or 1,775,159 unitsThere were the Model 3 and Model Y. The rest, about 70,826, were mostly the more expensive Model X and Model S.

In December, Tesla began delivering small numbers of units of its pickup truck, cybertruck,

Compared to that data, BYD sold off approx. 1.6 million electric vehicles last year, Which shows an increase of 70% compared to 2022.

Tesla’s better-than-expected figures show the brand is still popular, despite CEO Elon Musk’s image being questioned by his comments. Social Networks And the aggressive stance it has taken toward unions, regulators and customers. Recently, Musk assured that Tesla will grow “faster” than any other car company in the world in 2024.

Meanwhile, BYD’s rapid growth backed by famous American investor warren buffett This reflects the strength of the electric vehicle sector in China.

BYD, a leader in the Chinese electric and automotive sector Third largest manufacturer of batteries for electric cars in the worldhas recently set its sights on the European market with a production plant in Hungary to avoid any commercial restrictions.