This is the Chinese game that uses characters from Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach…

Although we have mentioned League of Legends, the truth is that this particular video game It has reminded us much more of Pokémon Unite than of Riot Games' MOBA. Drink, yes, from both, since the title itself based on the 'Pocket Monster' universe is clearly influenced by both LoL and other games such as DOTA 2 or Smite.

In any case, the news is that a Chinese development studio would be working on a video game based on these titles, but taking as a reference and based on some of the most iconic characters from Shonen Jump magazine. This, for those who do not know it, is the one in which some of the most outstanding manga in the world are serialized.

League of Legends joins the anime in a Chinese mobile game

Among them we find Dragon Ball, One Piece, Bleach, Kimetsu no Yaiba and Naruto, among many others. In other words, the possible cast of characters is not only crazy, but also responds to a large number of possible fandoms. Not only could it be of interest to MOBA lovers, but it would also be attractive to those who call themselves fans of certain series.

For now It does not seem that there is a release date in China or in the rest of the world, but it seems very complicated to leave the Asian country. The copyright law is very different there, so it would be extremely rare for this (mobile) game to reach other territories.

And it’s a shame, really because visually it is not only very striking, but it seems to have quite interesting gameplay. Being realistic, getting involved with sticks with the characters of Dragon Ball, Naruto, etc. It is something that draws our attention a lot. Especially on a device such as a mobile phone, since we could do it from anywhere and with the (almost) certainty that they would be short games.