This is the classification of promotion to the Radiant League before Granada Gaming

QThere is little left for us to know the main candidate for promotion to the Radiant League. The best competition of the VALORANT Storm Circuit, the Spanish second division, It finished already a few weeks ago, and now he awaits the result of the relegations.

This will allow one of the CT teams to fight against MIV Gaming in a BO5 to discern who gets the place. The penultimate ranked Liga Radiante fell in the matchup against TLM with a reverse sweep and a 3-2 result.

Current classification of the Storm Circuit

And it is that the stop gives 600 points, a lot if we take into account that the team that has the most right now is eQuizers with 700. The teams that are in the lead at the moment are , (the old Disqualify yourself that you are leaving), and Empire Squad; who already qualified for the semifinals weeks ago.

The other two contenders will come out of the qualifying phase that will take place this weekend as well.. Who will fight against them to get the most important prize. A fight in which all the teams with the most points will be, but in which only two can reach. This is how things are right now.