This is the correct way to start and stop a car correctly so that it does not cause any damage – Teach me about science

Many times we buy products even if we do not know how to use them or how to handle them, as is the case with vehicles, which is not bad, what is bad is that we do not tell ourselves this That how to use them and how to learn how to use them correctly… In the case of transport vehicles, it is very important, because accidents can be prevented for both the driver and the pedestrian, and we Reasons also prevent possible failures. Therefore, it is important to at least know how important it is to start and stop the car and in this article you will know the correct way to do it.

correct ignition of the car

First of all, the ignition, which makes the car do its work, a practice that may seem very simple, but it has its own explanation. Since if the ignition is not done correctly we can reduce the power of the engine significantly and with this the presence of gases from the exhaust pipe will start becoming noticeable. That is why correct ignition is essential so that your vehicle does not fail in the future, and thus, expenses can be avoided; You also protect the environment.

Therefore, to get good ignition of your car, it is necessary to do the following:

° Press the brakes to secure the vehicle.

° Depress the clutch so that the vehicle gets first gear on the lever.

° Verify that the lever is in the neutral position.

° Start the engine.

°Remove the handbrake.

° Wait for about one minute before starting the route, especially if the vehicle is diesel. On the contrary, if it is a gasoline car, the drive can be started immediately.

correct shutdown of the car

When it comes to turning off the car, it may seem as simple as taking out the keys and that’s it, but it is one of the worst things you can do to your vehicle. Since the consequences can be serious, such as blocking the steering as a basic anti-theft measure and you can already imagine what will happen if you are driving, it is important that you turn off the vehicle. Learn the right way to do it. And that is the following:

° Stop the engine.

°Put the lever in first or reverse to secure the car.

°Activate the handbrake.

° Release the clutch.

° Skip the break.

As you can see, knowing how to start and stop a car has its own nuances, but once you learn it, rest assured that you can do it even with your eyes closed.

Remember that it is also very important that you take care of your car key, because apart from accidents like theft, there are also elements like rust, which prevent it from turning properly or the key gets damaged due to constant use. Is. To polish and gets stuck. To do this, we recommend that you click on the following link where we explain the Japanese method so that you can polish any car key and have it working perfectly.