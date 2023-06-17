This is the eleven Red Devils will start against Austria soon: Leander Dendonker replaces Jan Vertonghen, Romelu Lukaku captains

Dendonkar’s experience next to the face on the back? , © Belga

The Red Devils’ line-up has been announced for the European Championship qualifier against Austria. National coach Domenico Tedesco has tapped the experience of Leander Dendonker as a replacement for Jan Vertonghen in defence. Romelu Lukaku is the captain in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne.

thibaut courtois Definitely on target. There was no doubt about the defense until it was discovered that Jan Vertonghen was not ready to play. leander dendonker He has a replacement. he makes with what face Heart of Defense timothy castagne returns true as expected, Arthur Theater Starts at left back in the first international matches under Tedesco.

In midfield, injuries to strong holders Amadou Onana and Kevin De Bruyne seriously puzzled Tedesco. Finally, the choice Yuri Tielemans And Oral Mangala,

Leander Dendonker replaces Jan Vertonghen in defence. , © Belga

At the front, Leandro Trossard is the only key absentee. man in shape jeremy doku, dodi lukebakio, whyNick Carrasco And Romelu Lukaku, the captain, attack in KDB’s absence. Wait and see who will actually play in which position. Carrasco can play a central role behind or next to Lukaku.

Austria line-up:

