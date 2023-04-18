This is the first 5K monitor with 360 Hz for gaming, 49 inches!

When playing our favorite video games, the monitor is one of those fundamental peripherals that will determine the gaming experience we will have. As long as our PC is capable of reaching a high FPS rate, it is recommended to opt for a gaming monitor that takes advantage of it. While it is true that GPUs like the RTX 4090 are really powerful, now there are some monitors that may be even bigger. And it is that, WOW has announced a huge 5K ultrawide monitor at 360 Hz and a monitor Full HD at 540Hz.

The fact that we have the ability to play the latest games thanks to our top-of-the-range PC does not mean that we can enjoy them to the fullest. Here having a monitor according to this PC is totally necessary, because we can have all the power we want, but if our screen is Full HD and 60hzWell, we are going to get little party out of it. It all depends on the type of game of course, because as we have already seen, Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing runs at low FPS. Instead, games like Counter-Strike, Valorant and practically any competitive online title, will offer us hundreds of FPS.

AUO announces its 49″ ultrawide monitor, 5K resolution and 360 Hz

Gaming monitors have come a long way in recent years and we are no longer limited to resolutions like Full HD, but we have many more options. In fact, on this occasion AUO takes advantage of the fair Touch Taiwan 2023 to present their top-of-the-range gaming monitors. The first of them and perhaps the most impressive is a 360Hz ultrawide monitor, which according to AUO is perfect to feel immersed in our games. We speak thus of a 32:9 screen 49 inches at “5K” resolution, which for the brand is 5,120 x 1,440 pixels.

In this case we have a curvature 1000R and a panel VAwith a contrast of 5000:1. With these characteristics, we would be facing one of the most interesting ultrawide monitors on the market if we can use that refresh rate. And it is that, even the samsung odyssey high-end, are limited to 240hzso if your PC and games exceed that figure and you are looking for an ultrawide, this AUO 360 Hz monitor will meet your expectations.

It also announces a 24.1-inch TN 540Hz 1080P monitor

Now it’s time to talk about the other mentioned AUO monitor, which in this case reaches a figure of 540 Hz. Although we might think that this screen is the first in the world to reach that frequency, that achievement was taken by the ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248QP. In both cases we have monitors that exceed 500 Hz and therefore we can only make the most of them in games that require few requirements. In the case of AUO, we would have a panel 24.1 inch TN to a resolution Full HDwhich works out to 480hz although this factory overclocked to 540 Hz.

As we said, these types of monitors with such high refresh rates are unusual and with good reason, since in very few games we will reach those 500 or more FPS. Furthermore, we see that both ASUS and AUO share the same 24-inch TN panel configuration, something that may turn gamers off. It’s not like we have many more options, although the Alienware AW2524H exists, being a 500Hz IPS monitor for $830.