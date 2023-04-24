This is the first mini PC for gaming that we can recommend (really)

Both GEEKOM and ASUS are two manufacturers that already have many mini PCs in their catalogue, so a collaboration between the two should only give us something in the Premium category. The AS6, equipped with a processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (8 cores and 16 threads), it delivers an unprecedented level of performance in such a small form factor, effortlessly handling anything from the latest games to office work.

As we said, GEEKOM has announced the launch of the new AS6 “Powered by ASUS”, a powerful mini PC equipped with AMD technology that, without mincing words, they have dared to classify as “more powerful than the Intel NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon «, something that would make it the best option for users looking for an all-terrain mini PC with which they can even play. We will see if this is true, because we have already spoken with the manufacturer and they are going to send us a sample for review so that we can tell you about it first hand.

Of course, this mini PC incorporates AMD graphics, specifically a graphic AMD Radeon 680Man integrated graphics card that when it went on the market we already saw that it was capable of matching and even surpassing in some cases the performance of an RTX 3050. This processor and graphics, by the way, are combined with DDR5 RAM memory of the latest generation, as well as with PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD to also offer the best storage performance (it has, in fact, two M.2 slots internally). Really, this would be a very good mini PC to play even triple-A titles at Full HD resolution.

Regarding connectivity, as you can see in the image above, the GEEKOM AS6 is also quite useful: on the front we have two USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 and a combo minijack connector for audio, while on the back rear we have three additional USB 3.1 and another USB-C 3.2, RJ-45 2.5 GbE connector, two HDMI 2.1 and a DisplayPort 1.4. Internally, it also has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Finally, it should be noted that such a small but powerful mini PC must have a cooling system to match, and that is where ASUS has played its part by installing its “Smart Fan”, improved with the brand’s software to offer different fan profiles. configuration (Performance and Silence), allowing the user to choose whether they prefer to maintain lower temperatures or a lower noise level.

Price and availability

On the manufacturer’s website you can already order this GEEKOM AS6 in two variants: with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD for $749, and with a Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 32 GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for $659. The manufacturer has told us that its actual availability will be for the “end of April”, that is, right now, but it surely won’t be until the first or second week of May that you could receive it in your homes.