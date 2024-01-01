This is the flight schedule for January!

The authorities of the “Frank País” International Airport in Holguín, in eastern Cuba, reported through their social networks the flight schedule for said air terminal for this month of January. Below we detail the number of connections and destinations per day.

Most flights are from Canada, in the middle of the high tourist season, and Guardalavaca is an attraction in the spa area. The airline Sunwing remains the airline with the most connections. Monday 1 to and from Montreal.

Tuesday 1 more coming from Montreal and 1 more coming from Toronto and 1 more coming from Ottawa.

Apart from this, on Wednesday, 2 came and went from Montreal and 1 from Toronto. Thursday 1 to and from Montreal and 1 to and from Toronto. On Friday, one flight to and from Montreal and one flight to and from Toronto. On Saturday there are 3 flights to and from Montreal and 2 flights to Toronto. On Sunday there are 2 flights to Montreal, 1 flight to Hamilton and 1 flight to Quebec.

Similarly, there is also an air transit company with this calendar. Monday, one round trip flight from Toronto and one round trip flight from Montreal. On Tuesday, one flight to and from Montreal and one flight to and from Halifax. 1 flight to and from Toronto on Wednesday. 2 flights to and from Montreal on Thursday. On Friday, one flight to and from Montreal and one flight to and from Toronto. On Saturday, one flight to and from Montreal and one flight to and from Toronto. On Sunday, 2 flights coming from Montreal and 1 flight coming from Quebec.

More flights from Holguín Airport in January

The Canadian flag airline, Air Canada, also connects to Holguín in January. 1 flight to and from Toronto on Monday. Tuesday 1 flight to and from Montreal. 1 flight to and from Toronto on Wednesday.

How were flights from United States to Holguín in January? American Airlines operates daily flights to and from Miami to Holguín. While charters will behave like this: 1 flights to and from Miami on Monday. On Tuesday, there were 2 flights to and from Miami and one flight to Tampa. 3 flights to and from Miami on Thursday. 1 flights to and from Miami on Friday. On Saturday there is one flight to Miami, 1 flight to Tampa and 1 flight to Houston. Round trip flight from Miami on Sunday.

The following flights are coming from Europe. The German company Condor flies to and from Frankfurt on Wednesdays and Sundays. Italian Neos arrives every Sunday from Milan Malpensa-Havana/departs Holguín-Milano.

Finally, the option from Holguín to Nicaragua comes with Aruba, which has a flight every Friday of the month to Aruba, which then connects to Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. Mexican Viva Aerobus will maintain connections on Tuesdays and Thursdays to and from Cancún.