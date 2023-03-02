This is the grass that the winner of the Squid Craft Games 2 takes

Squid Craft Games 2the Minecraft series organized in collaboration with Twitch through the Twitch Rivals ‘tournament’ system, has broken the mold during its first day thanks to a surprise announcement: AuronPlay would finally participate in the series, being one of the 200 contestants to qualify for the juicy prize of the series.

And it is that, like many others built around Twitch Rivals, there is an economic reward for the player who manages to conquer the series. In this case, due to its format, it will be the one that manages to stay alive at the end of the ‘Squid Games’ of Minecraft.

After all, the dynamics of this series is that of a deadly game where the contestants, through their game avatars in Minecraft, they have to face each other in a series of tests whose result is life or death. As in the original TV series and previous works of fiction, there is no middle ground here.

This is Squid Craft Games 2 prize money

That being said, the big question many people are asking is how much prize money is there. Well, the truth is that the final amount is not negligible at all, since the winner will take $100,000 home. In exchange, it would be approximately 94,000 euros.

Thus, the final survivor will pocket the by no means inconsiderable amount of $ 100,000 if he manages to survive the six days of competition and is proclaimed the winner after defeating the other 199 participants. Without a doubt, a very succulent figure that will make many of the participants go with everything. Although it is true that for many it is not such a high amount due to their usual income, many others see it differently, so they will surely go for everything.