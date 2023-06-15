This Is The Huge Paycheck Of NBA Champion Denver Nuggets Mascot Rocky

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title last night. However, the team has held another honorary title for some time, namely that of best paid mascot. Rocky will earn no less than $625,000 (579,000 Euros) per year. To do this he has to perform dangerous and impressive stunts on a regular basis.

It’s no secret that sporting events in the United States are a bit more ostentatious and sidelined than those in Europe. This is evident from, among other things, the many celebrities present at American Formula 1 races. It’s no different in the NBA. There, every game features cheerleaders, halftime shows, crowd contests, and more.

For Rocky, Harry the Hawk and Benny the Bull

Each NBA team also has one or more mascots, although they are not all equally popular and successful. At the top – at least in terms of annual salary – we find Rocky. The mascot of the Denver Nuggets will earn $625,000 (579,000 euros) per year.

He beats out Harry the Hawk of the Atlanta Hawks, who earns $600,000 (556,000 euros). In third place is Benny Bull of the Chicago Bulls with $400,000 (370,000 euros). Next comes Go Gorilla from the Phoenix Suns with $200,000 (185,000 euros) and Hugo the Hornet from the Charlotte Hornets with $100,000 (92,650 euros). On average, an NBA mascot will earn around $60,000 (55,600 euros) per year.

Who is Rocky?

Mascot Rocky, representing a cougar, made an appearance in the late 1990s. It was acrobat Ken Solomon who was in the suit at the time. Rocky quickly became one of the NBA’s favorite mascots. He did this through, among other things, dangerous stunts in which he once fainted, and hilarious acts. Rocky also regularly got into fights with referees and opponents. For example, he often stood on the basketball hoop, flew through the arena, sparred with Charles Barkley, dunked with a trampoline, and clashed with fans. Most characteristic, however, were his almost always flawless shots through the ring from a long ladder that was halfway down the field.

Two years ago, after more than 30 years, Kane decided enough was enough and passed the suit on to his eldest son, Drake. He was previously active as the mascot of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rocky is regularly assisted on the field for the Nuggets by Cade, another of Kane’s sons. A third son, Garrett, is active as the mascot of the Detroit Pistons.

Denver Nuggets fans quickly embraced Drake Solomon, though it was noted that his half-court shots were far less accurate. Coincidentally, son Drake was injured this season, leaving father Ken once again in Rocky’s suit during ‘his’ Denver Nuggets’ first title.