This is the new format for MSI and the 2023 League of Legends Worlds

LThe 2023 League of Legends season changes. Riot Games has announced a number of changes to its format. More specifically, in its two most important international tournaments: the MSI and the Worlds. The changes come into force right now, so the next edition of both tournaments will apply the modifications that we will explain below.

This will be the 2023 MSI of League of Legends

So let’s start with the MSI. As they have commented through a detailed article on the LoLsports website, This year it will be held in London.. In the same way, will increase the number of participating teams from 11 to 13. With this change they introduce a new dynamic, since now it will have two double elimination stages: the Play-in Stage and the Bracket Stage.

The qualifiers for each region are:

2 of the LCK

2 of the LEC

LCS 2

2 of the LPL

1 of ALL

1 of CBLOL

1 of PCS

1 of SCV

1 of L.J.L.

The Korean teams will qualify directly for the Bracket Stage due to their status as world champions. The first from the LPL, the LEC and the LCS will also be directly classified, which leaves us with a total of 4 teams in the second phase from the beginning.

Eight teams for two groups. Lolesports.com.

The rest of the teams will have to face each other in a looser bracket format in best-of-three series. That is, even if you lose a series, you have a second chance. In total, the three best teams will pass, leaving a Bracket Stage made up of up to 8 different contenders.

Summary: 8 teams will compete against each other in a double-elimination format with best-of-three series to earn one of three places to access the second phase.

First bracket of the new MSI format. lolsports.com.

Once the second phase begins, the looser bracket format will be repeated. However, this time the series will be the best of five. thereforeor, the Play-in Stage formula is repeated by having two opportunities to achieve the long-awaited victory. The competition will therefore be much tougher, since the number of series and rounds necessary to obtain the trophy will be lengthened.

Bracket of the final phase of the MSI. lolesports.com

Summary– The top 8 teams (3 from the Play-in Stage, LCK 1, LCK, LPL 1, LEC 1 and LCS 1) will meet in a double-elimination format with best-of-five series to win the trophy.

New Worlds format

That said, we have to talk about the 2023 League of Legends Worlds. Like the MSI, This year’s venue has been confirmed: Korea. Consequently, we already know where the two most important League of Legends tournaments of the year will be held. Regarding the format, we could summarize the Worlds in a sort of Swiss-style tournament.

And yes, it is even more complex than before. Even though we’ve made a lot of progress, the tournament stuff is still a bit chaotic. In any case, we will explain it to you in the simplest way possible so that you can get a general idea of ​​how it works.

Here we have three different phases: Play-In, Swiss and Knockouts. In addition, there will be the Worlds Qualifying Series. Or what is the same, a World Classification Series. Yes, we started strong.

Worlds Qualifying Series and Play-Ins

Play-in Worlds. lolesports.com

Worlds Qualifying Series will be a best-of-5 series between the fourth seed from the LEC and the fourth seed from the LCS. The winner will get a pass to the next phase of the Worlds, although the idea is to expand this dynamic to other regions and more teams for the following editions.

Back to the topic, the winner of this Worlds Qualifying Series will play the Worlds together with 21 other teamsmaking a total of 22. However, some will not have to play the Play-In, as they will be directly classified for the next phase.

And who plays the Play-In?

The top two VCS finishers.

The first two PCS finishers.

The first classified of LLA.

CVLOL’s first qualifier.

The first classified of LJL.

The winner of the Worlds Qualifying Series.

all these teams will face off against each other in a best-of-three double-elimination series format, including best-of-five series in the final leg. Additionally, top performers will gain a tactical advantage by being able to pick first place in best-of-five series.

Summary: As we understand that this is chaos, we offer you another summary. Roughly speaking, it’s a qualifier where teams from the minor regions and the fourth-ranked teams from the LCS or LEC play against each other for one of two spots in the next round.

Swiss Stage

Swiss format of the 2023 Worlds. Lolesports.com

In the Swiss Stage, in addition to the two teams that qualify from the Play-In, there will be 16 teams. They would be the following:

2 Play-In qualifiers

LCK top four finishers

LPL top four finishers

Top three qualifiers from the LEC

Top three LCS finishers

These 16 teams will have to face each other, being one of the most interesting points. Although in the image it may seem like absolute chaos, the truth is that it is quite simple.

In the first round, 8 teams face 8 teams.

In the second round, those who have scored a win face the others who have scored a win. On the other hand, the same thing happens with those who have lost. In the third round there are three different sections.

Those who have won their first two games would rank first and second in case of achieving the third consecutive.

Those who are 1-1 in wins and losses fight to face those who have lost from those who are 2-0.

Those who go 0-2 have one last chance to fight those who finish 1-2.

And what happens next? At the moment we have two classified. Then come new confrontations.

Those that go 2-1 face each other for the third, fourth and fifth places.

Those who go 1-2 face one last chance, looking for 2-2.

Then comes the last round. At this point, There are only 6 teams left with a 2-2 run, so they will have to face each other for the sixth, seventh and eighth place.

Summary: with three wins in a row you go first or second, with three wins and one loss you go third, fourth or fifth and with three wins and two losses you get sixth, seventh or eighth place. All teams can lose up to two games. With the third, whatever round it is, they are left out.

Knockout Stage

Knockout Stage. lolsports.com

This is already the easy part. Here we only have to enjoy the series to the best of five among the 8 best teams in the competition. Each and every one of them will have had to overcome the Swiss Stage (or the Swiss format) to get to this point. They are understood as the classic quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The underlying idea of ​​this entire system is to create a fairer system in which the now-defunct group stage makes life excessively easy for some teams and more difficult for others. Although the first round of the Swiss format can make things easier or more difficult for you, there are many more opportunities to achieve the final ranking if you are high enough.

Right off the bat, it is understood as a much fairer format in which even the little ones can have their chance, but where it is more difficult for a big player to stay out and/or not get a good position for the final phase. because of a bad start.