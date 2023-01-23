This is the new skin of Isaac Clarke from Dead Space in Fortnite: all the details

The skin of Isaac Clarke of dead space in Fortnite It’s real and we already know what it’s like. In this news we give you all the information of interest, including How is it Y what accessories does it have. All about Fortnite x Dead Space just below:

Fortnite x Dead Space: this is Isaac Clarke’s skin

At 23:00 CET on Monday, January 23, 2023, the .pak container corresponding to the Dead Space Isaac Clarke skin in Fortnite as well as its accessories. Through data mining tools we have been able to access the content, which is the following:

Isaac Clarke Skin

DRI backpacking accessory (reactive, shows the health of the player on the back)

USG Ishimura Backpacking Accessory

Plasma Cutter Harvesting Tool

Gesture Upgrade Bench

All these objects are part of a pack that can be purchased with real money. whose price is yet to be confirmed. That is to say, none of them are sold separately.

Enlarge All Dead Space Isaac Clarke items in Fortnite

This batch is called Strange Transmissions Mission Pack, which brings with it all the content mentioned above as well as several Missions for Fortnite with which to earn 1,500 V-Bucks. These Missions consist of completing Daily Additional Objectives, or what is the same, completing Daily Missions.

Enlarge Strange Streaming Missions in Fortnite

As we say, this has been leaked without further ado, without an announcement from Epic Games, so We don’t know when this pack will be released although the release should be imminent. We remind you that Dead Space Remake goes on sale this friday january 27, and this is a collaboration to promote this game. We will update this information when the pack is on sale to show you in-game and to tell you how much it costs.

