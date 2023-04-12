This is the performance of the NVIDIA RTX 4070 in games and benchmarks

The new generation of graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD are really expensive, with prices starting from 950 euros upwards. Most gamers are waiting for cheaper lower end GPUs to be revealed and the RTX 4070 will be on sale in a few days. But before that, it just leaked in China the performance of the RTX 4070 in games and in 3DMark benchmarkscomparing it to the RTX 4070 Ti.

By $599, the future RTX 4070 begins to have users interested in it, especially in the United States where they can buy it at a price close to MSRP. Although it is true that this graph is not very powerful, it is the combination of 12GB memory priced “relatively well” by today’s standards which makes it attractive. In terms of power we already saw a few weeks ago that it would be equivalent to an RTX 3080but in that case we only had his Geekbench OpenC performanceL. We were missing other benchmarks and games to see how it would perform and now these have arrived.

The performance of the RTX 4070 in 3DMark benchmarks is leaked

As usual, we have the hardware leaker on Twitter, harukaze, showing us the first data of RTX 4070 performance in benchmarks and games. These have been extracted from the Chinese forum Baidu Tieba and all those who want to see the full results are there. First we will focus on how the RTX 4070 vs the RTX 4070 Ti performs in 3DMark. Starting with Port Royale, we have 11,102 points for the RTX 4070 against 13,864 points for the Ti version, this being a 25% faster

.

In Time Spy Extreme 4K we see a difference of something greater, of a 27% when passing from 8,471 points to 10,776 points with the you TO 1080P we come back with a 25% of difference, going from 17,783 points to 22,345 points. Fire Strike at 1080P and DirectX 11 would be considered the least demanding benchmark, where in this case we are talking about 44,740 points vs. 53,503. The Fire Strike version Ultra to 4K This is where we see perhaps the biggest difference between the two GPUs, since the RTX 4070 Ti is 32% faster with 13,208 points against the 10,028 of the RTX 4070.

The RTX 4070 is between 20 and 30% slower than the 4070 Ti in games

Now that we’ve seen the performance of the RTX 4070 in benchmarks, it’s time to see it in games. Here we start with Dying Light 2 in 2K resolution with maximum graphics settings, where the RTX 4070Ti get 68FPS average and the RTX 4070 55FPS average. From minimum FPS we see what happens from having 60FPS to 47FPS, so we would also see a loss of fluency. The next game, even if it doesn’t seem like it, is pubg, the well-known battle royale shooter. Here we are talking about going from 157 to 178 minimum FPS and from 200 to 250 average FPS at 2K, which implies a 13% and 25%respectively.

Finally, it has been tested with Counter-Strike: Global Offensivetheoretically with the old version and not CS GO 2. In this case we would have 481FPS on average with the RTX 4070 and 537FPS on average with the RTX 4070Tiwith significant drops below 100 FPS in both cases of minimum.