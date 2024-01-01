This is the price in dollars of 25 GB Etecsa Recharge

This Thursday, January 4, Etecsa, the Cuban telecommunications company, announced a new offer through which users will be able to get more megabytes in Internet packages.

Regarding the price of the new promotional plan, the company said that “distributors define it taking into account the transactions and exchange rates in each country” and that this information “should be public on their sites.”

However, on social networks they advertise it, claiming that it costs only “125 Cuban pesos”, when in fact it does not.

Let’s remember that the only way to take advantage of the new Atexa recharge of 25 GB of data valid for all networks is to make purchases from abroad, from sites that have an agreement with the Cuban company.

Therefore, it is impossible to get this discount on Internet packages from Cuba and by paying in CUP.

So what is the actual price of Etecsa Recharge? The Suena Cuba site has sent an email to its customers stating that this special offer of 25 GB internet can be purchased for “only 6.49 USD”.

How to buy 25GB Etexa refill

If you live abroad and are interested in recharging Cuba Line with 25 GB, follow these steps to take advantage of this promotion:

Is acceptable https://suenacup.com/cubasell

Make sure the promotional plan 25GB-6.49 USD is active on the screen.

Select the number of recharges you are going to make.

Select the payment method and fill in the requested information.

End the order.

Here are the offer details:

Promotion effective date: 8th to 13th January.

What’s included: 25GB to browse all available networks (note: no balance will be added to main balance).

Price: US$6.49.

Validity: 30 days from notification of promotion.

Bonus from previous promotions: If you have current data vouchers, their validity will be extended for an additional 30 days.

Bundles and LTE Plans: The validity of any active data plan will be extended by 30 days.

Note: SMS and minutes validity will not be extended by this promotion.