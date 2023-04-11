This is the representation of Colombia in the final of the LLA, Chile will be the host and it will be held on April 14

April 11, 2023, 2:50 p.m. – Updated April 11, 2023, 2:56 p.m.

The LLA reaches its end in the opening season 2023, and although the results were not what most fans expected, The truth is that one of the new teams in the competition reached the finalmaintaining the tradition of recent years where the teams recently arrived from the national leagues reach important instances such as the final.

Last year we experienced a very particular duel, Team AZE against Estral Esports, both teams coming from their respective national league, the División de Honor de México, a league that came to an end like all the national leagues of the competitive tier 2 of League of Legends; For that confrontation, Team AZE managed to qualify and reach the MSI, although a year has passed since then, today we have two well-known teams that will seek their access again to the mid-year world cupbetter known as the Mid Season Invitational.





Once again, two Mexican teams will have the duty to decide who will be proud to represent Latin America internationally, however, these teams have imports Koreans and various players from all parts of the continentMostly Argentines and Chileans, but what about the rest of the nationalities?

Colombian representation in the LLA

Unfortunately, for a long time we have not had starting exponents of Colombia in the international competitions of League of Legends, being the last representative, as a player, Zlekt and as a coach DYE in Infinity Esports. However, this representation does exist, but in the narration of the games, one of the revelation casters of recent years is Colombian and it is Juliana Ardila, known as “Lenore”.







This talented caster and content creator emerged from the Golden League, Colombia’s national league, now extinct, Probably one of the most exciting talents this league has developed over its five-year run.Although Riot Games itself has dedicated exclusive content to it where they delve into its past and how it got to the LLA, many casual LOL players still don’t know that there is a representative share of Colombia and many Latin American countries.

In front of the cameras, Colombians are very well represented, but even behind them, the LLA also has several members of this nationality who contribute their grain of sand so that today’s talents give their best performance, one of these talents is Cristian “Fahrenheit” Franco, who is in charge of preparing and training the talents that we hear weekly in the competition.

Fahrenheit for his part, is one of the oldest talents in the region, managing to have been from the beginnings of the Latino server, until its evolution as LLA and having shared microphones with dozens of personalities from the world of esports and sports narration, although this particular talent, today, finds his professional emphasis in dubbing and locution that have led him to be one of the great references on the subject today.

How, where and when to see the final of the LLA Apertura 2023

The league will close its opening season next Friday, April 14, Six Karma and Movistar Rainbow 7 will be the teams that will compete for access to MSI 2023, we will be able to follow the particular duel of the Latino squads on the official channels of the LLA and on the following hours: