This is the secret behind Beyonce’s tight and smooth legs





Beyoncé was in the country for two concerts at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena and we can’t stop talking about it. Countless costume changes, Blue Ivy, Queen B’s ridiculously high salary and in-concert mistakes… no, we’re not done yet. Let’s zoom in on totality a bit more. Because there is so much more.

“You have to keep it all backed up”.

Beyonce’s feet

Queen Bey, Sasha Fierce, Mrs. Carter, or of course just Beyoncé are not without reason called one of the most successful artists of all time. With a voice you can tell, the dance moves and stamina of a top athlete, the charisma of jewelry and the looks of a top model, she has it all. Yet, there is one thing that many people cannot stop staring at, and that is her legs.

Long, muscular and very tight as well. She has no signs of age, varicose veins, hair on her legs, bulges, pits or cellulite. Stare at it long enough and you’ll start to believe in fairy tales. Because yes: Beyoncé’s legs are supernaturally great, but totally natural? No. that’s not it.

well kept showbiz secret

how is it then? Beyoncé has her own tricks and we’re more than happy to hear them.

For many dancers and performers, the liberating answer to this important question may come less unexpectedly than for others. The trick she uses is often used in the world of showbiz. The secret to Beyonce’s tight stage legs is tights. Lots of trunks.

As you can imagine, tights provide support and a uniform look. If you wear four tights on top of each other, it adds up even more. Now, according to panty pros, this would look very unnatural with normal, skin-colored tights. The trick is to use fishnet tights for this. Net variants blend better with natural skin colour. Check this out: Learned something new.