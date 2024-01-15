This is the sequel to a cult film that no one expected to become a worldwide hit

More than fifty years after Julie Andrews’ unforgettable interpretation, join us on W9 to watch the magical return of cinema’s most famous nanny, Mary Poppins, this time played by Emily Blunt.

Mary Poppins: An unexpected comeback after more than 50 years

We no longer present Mary Poppins, the magical and singing governess who entered the hearts of audiences in the 1964 Disney film of the same name. Based on the book series written by PL TraversThe original film starred Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins, a nanny with magical powers who arrives in London during a mysterious storm to care for the Banks family children.

With the help of her friend Burt, played by Dick Van Dyke, she transforms the family’s bleak life into a series of enchanted adventures and life lessons, All punctuated by musical numbers like the unforgettable “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”, The film was a critical and commercial success, winning several Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Julie Andrews. Most of all, it has crossed generations, and made millions of viewers around the world dream.

After more than fifty years, a sequel to the cult film titled Mary Poppins Returns Was released in cinema.

emily takes blunt hat

Released in 2018 and directed by Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt reprises the legendary role of Mary Poppins in this new chapter. The story takes place in London in the 1930s, In the midst of the Great Depression. We get Michael and Jane Banks, the children from the first film, now adults, and played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer.

Michel, a widower, lives with his three children and their governess in the family home at 17, Allée des Cerissiers. Facing financial difficulties and the risk of losing their home, the Banks family once again finds themselves in need of a miracle. This was when Mary Poppins, always so mysterious and wonderfulThe optimistic lamplighter, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, reappears to help the family through these difficult times with the help of Jack.

Upon release, this sequel, which no one expected, became a huge success in theaters Grossed approximately $350 million worldwide, in France, Mary Poppins Returns Manages to bring together one and a half million spectators.

As a nod to the original film, Dick Van Dyke played Mr. Dawes Jr., the old banker’s son from the first feature film.