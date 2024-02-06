This is the standings in the Premier League

2024-02-05



Phil Foden’s triple brought Manchester City to within two points of the leader Liverpool, in the closing match of the round of 23 this Monday at Brentford (3-1), a fifth consecutive victory that has fueled the hopes of the ‘citizens’ . That too with one game less.

The champions of the last three editions of the Premier League have 49 points, the same as Arsenal (third), who beat Liverpool (first, 51 points) a day earlier, but they have yet to play a game again on February 20. Against Brentford, a greater cartridge than their rivals for the title.

At their stadium, the ‘Bees’ launched the first attack thanks to their fittest man, the Frenchman Neal Maupay, who beat the defense and fired a low shot past Ederson (21) after a goal kick by his goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

But a hat-trick from Phil Foden (45+3, 53, 70) turned the tables and helped the ‘Citizens’ take revenge on the only team that had won both their first and second round games against them last season.