This is the story of Dona Irma

Irma Venegas will receive exemestane Clinic 82 in Zamora, Michoacán of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) was supposed to provide you with the 25 mg dose on January 6, but could not due to tracking. megapharmacy But by an agreement signed in November 2023 between the National Association of Health Sector and AC Shortage

Clinic 82 contacted Mrs. Venegas to provide the drug, which is needed by breast cancer patients, in the same dosage that the beneficiary had requested by telephone from the megapharmacy, which, for logistical reasons, they did not have.

Lawyer Andrea Rocha expressed universalWho will give the medicine because they had sent a complaint to Clinic 82 at 1 am on January 5, because they had signed an agreement with the authorities on November 16, 2023. health sector.

Rocha, who advocates for carcinoma patients, emphasized that “I always mark when they should get the medicine in the clinic, that’s why it was marked Huehuetoca.”





Mrs. Venegas called the megapharmacy yesterday to request the medicine issued by IMSS on January 2 this year, the telephone operator replied to the patient “We have to wait until the medicine arrives, so they can see where it is supplied Will go.”

Further, Mrs. Irma explained to the telephone operator: “At noon I called, they asked me to dial in 6 hours to see about the medicine, so they could track it.” Likewise, he indicated that he had the phone number of the person who answered the call.

At the megapharmacy they asked the beneficiary to call again, “If she can call later, if we have time, if she can call tomorrow and we have a date for the delivery of the medicine,” the telephone operator insisted. Gave.

According to the agreement signed between representatives of the National Union of AC Shortages and health sector officials, “the staff looking after the medical sector, supplies, beneficiaries will personally go to the state, regional or federal district decentralized administrative steering body.” (OAD), to convey the requirements raised in the Central meeting.

In addition to holding biweekly meetings to analyze requests, which are done via Zoom, lawyer Rocha confirmed.

Likewise, those participating in the meeting are: Gabriela Paredes Orozco, head of the Beneficiary Care and Guidance Unit; Dr. Javier Enrique López Aguilar, Oncology Care Coordinator, Dr. Ávila Alejandra Santos Carrillo and Andrea Rocha, Legal Representatives of the National Union Against Shortage AC

