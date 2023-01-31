This is the top 10 most popular virtual reality games in 2023

The level of enthusiasts for augmented reality has skyrocketed exponentially in the last 5 years, which is why some are looking forward to the launch of Apple glasses, as the virtual ecosystem will experience an unprecedented boom.

Until said product (the glasses) is launched, there are dozens of popular video games that are used in the augmented reality ecosystem and that have a disruptive concept, which has become increasingly known and even used, as is the case of the Instagram filters that make use of this technological instrument.

The first augmented reality game to become very popular was Pokémon Go. Although success was not intrinsically related to the AR (augmented reality), but because the Pokémon franchise was behind it.

Before this, augmented reality video games were proof-of-concept products and the like. This technology hasn’t changed much so far, as most AR products are still proof-of-concept and style games.

AR augmented reality entertainment, futuristic lifestyle – Photo: Getty Images

Nevertheless, ARCore, Google’s augmented reality platform, seems to be developing several projects with the intention of mastering this technology. There is a lot of untapped potential in this space yet, but if you want to start enjoying AR, you need to know that it is possible.

For that reason, these are the most played augmented reality video games available on the Google Play Store for Android phones today. Some have been running for several years.

Metaverse digital cyber world technology, man in VR virtual reality glasses playing AR augmented reality games and entertainment, futuristic lifestyle – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs– This game is exactly what you’d expect from an AR game from the popular bird toss series. Use the player’s camera to place a puzzle piece on a table. Then use the iconic catapult to send the birds into the structure in an attempt to shoot down all the pigs.

The game features 70 levels, some classic Angry Birds characters, and more. Currently, the video game has not been updated in a few years, so its users estimate that the developers do not make more releases within the game.

The augmented reality part can be a bit tricky at times, but overall, it seems to work quite well, based on some user reviews of the game on the Play Store platform.

2023 promises to be a special year for video game fans. – Photo: Getty Images

Draconius GO: It is similar to the well-known Pokémon GO, although it uses dragons instead of Pokemones. Players roam the real world in search of dragons, capturing them and using them to fight other players.

The mechanics and even the graphics are very reminiscent of Pokémon Go, right down to the stylized map you walk on. Despite being criticized by some for being so similar to Pokemon GO, many defend it by saying that both have very good graphics. Those who have played one might surely be familiar with the other.

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: This game is listed as one of the best crossovers using augmented reality. It’s like a traditional game of the franchise in which you have to be careful with the technical problems of the animatronics. But here, when an animatronic is surprised to stop it, they will jump off the wall towards the player.

The games are endless, so it can be used anytime, anywhere. Some collectibles are also obtained so that the player can build their own animatronics. This one hasn’t been updated in several years either, but still works fine on most phones.

Young man playing video games on his PlayStation console. – Photo: Getty Images

Jurassic World Alive: This is an augmented reality game with mechanics similar to games like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Pokémon Go. Players roam the real world in search of different dinosaurs to collect.

From there, players can battle other players and even create hybrid dinosaurs in the game’s lab mode. However, this one had a few bugs early in development that make it hard to recommend, and it appears to have peaked in active players in 2022, according to Google Play.

It’s also unique in that they can subscribe to the game for additional rewards instead of relying solely on in-app purchases. Whether the subscription is worth it or not is entirely up to the individual player.

Orna: According to some people gamers It could be considered as one of the best augmented reality games for mobile devices. It’s an RPG (Role Playing Game, in Spanish Role Playing Game) with GPS. The player moves through the real world and is treated as a prison by the game. Combat is turn-based, just like 90s RPGs, so it’s easy for novice players.

The game also includes over 1000 items, 50 character classes, and player vs. player. Next to Niantic and Dragonius GO, this may be the best example of an augmented reality game on Android right now.

NBA All-World is the latest game from video game developer Niantic to be released in January 2023. The game uses the core mechanics of most Niantic games like Ingress and Pokemon GO. The player will travel the world collecting items and challenging other users in player versus player.

The game uses hoops instead of collecting or hacking monsters. The game adds more emphasis on 1v1 combat for loot. This one features real NBA players that you can play and train against. Possibly a good example of how augmented reality is beginning to be used.