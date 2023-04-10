This is the usual Pokémon GO player profile, and surely you don’t fit into it

The vice president of Pokémon GO has revealed which is the most common player profile of the title, and we anticipate that you are not in that group.

In a week in which the Pokémon community has been set on fire by Niantic’s new measures in the mobile game, even circulating death threats to the game team, a most curious fact has also come to light. We already know what is the average playerhe most common player profile of Pokémon GO. And no, surely you are not.

The data has been shared Ed Wu, Vice President of Pokémon GO, in an interview with Eurogamer. In addition to giving an official response from the team to the complaints about the changes in the Raids, Wu has explained what is the most frequent type of user in the mobile game… and you are in for a surprise:

The average Pokémon GO player is probably someone like a grandmother from singapore who walks with his senior group between 30 and 60 minutes every morning as part of their social and exercise routine, which mainly focuses on catching Pokémon with his friends and that, perhaps, very occasionally, or never, he participates in Raids. Ed Wu, Vice President of Pokémon GO

Unless you’re reading from Singapore or already of retirement age, it doesn’t seem like you’re part of the more common group of gamers. Pokémon GO in the words of his own vice president. If so, it is not surprising that these measures are being taken they are causing such a stir and putting the community on the warpath.

What do you think? Do you think this is an adequate view of the most common Pokémon GO player profile? It should not be forgotten that if anyone has precise data on this, it is undoubtedly its creators.

